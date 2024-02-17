Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The time of the year, two months left in the regular season, 29 games to play, points to make up, it's all making the New Jersey Devils feel a sense of urgency as they prepare to play hosts on a cold Saturday night in the wind-whipping Meadowlands.

The Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will play the first game in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

"The stakes are obviously really high, and the games are starting to dwindle down a little bit and we have to play catch up," Devils center Jack Hughes said. "That's the spot we're in. It's a four-point game against a division rival. We get this one it's a big win. Obviously, we know this is really important. No matter if it's played in front of zero people, 60,000, wherever it's played, this is an important game and we need to be a really focused group."

This Stadium Series, which also features the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders here on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), is meant to be a true Jersey experience in the Garden State's most well-known sports venue. It's a celebration of hockey in New Jersey.

But from the nuts-and-bolts hockey perspective, the Stadium Series game Saturday is about everything Hughes said.

The Devils are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind the third-place Flyers with two games in hand. They are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"It's a meaningful game in front of I don't know how many people, 60,000?" New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat said. "It's going to be amazing."