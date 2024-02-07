Devils hoping for snow at Stadium Series game against Flyers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jesper Bratt wouldn't mind a few snowflakes falling from the night sky when he finally gets to experience his first outdoor NHL game.

The New Jersey Devils forward discussed that and more with teammates Nico Hischier and Timo Meier at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday in the buildup to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series that features two regular-season outdoor games at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets.

"Snow would be cool," Bratt said. "I mean, I grew up watching some of the Winter Classic games and obviously when it was snowing out, it made it a little more real. It's the same as a lot of other guys who grew up playing outdoors too. It'd be cool to get a little snow and get a little nostalgic."

The Stadium Series will have the hometown Devils playing the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2), and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders the following day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"I have never played an outdoor game," Meier said. "I skated on the outdoor rinks in Switzerland when I was little, but it was nothing compared to this. There were maybe mountains in the background, but not 60,000 people that you were playing in front of. Everybody's excited for it. It's one of those moments you really want to enjoy, but you also want to win a hockey game."

The fact the Devils will be playing the Flyers only adds to the excitement. New Jersey and Philadelphia have split the first two of the four-game regular-season series; the Devils won 4-3 in overtime at Philadelphia on Nov. 30, and the Flyers won 3-2 in overtime at New Jersey on Dec. 19.