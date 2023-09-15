LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Senators 5

OBSERVATION: For the first time, Daniil Misyul is participating in a Devils Rookie/Training Camp. The Belarussian player is one of the more notable this afternoon, using not only his mobility but his physically intimidating presence.

On multiple occasions Misyul was not afraid to try and engage his opponent and is laying out some of the bigger hits this afternoon. with four minutes to play in the second period, tensions flared as misyul and ottawa's Jackson Stewart dropped the gloves.

Both players received five minutes for fighting.