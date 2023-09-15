News Feed

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Senators 5

New Jersey Devils 2 vs. Ottawa Senators 5

The Devils open the 2023 Prospects Challenge today in Buffalo, taking on the Ottawa Senators prospects! 

Stay tuned for all your updates from the game!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

1-0 NJD
GOAL: Filmon (Nemec)

Josh Filmon banks in the puck past the Ottawa goaltender after Simon Nemec skated the puck up to the goal line for a feed. Filmon banks it home.

Nemec has put his skills on display this afternoon, his smooth skating is apparent on every play. On the Devils first power play opportunity, he quarterbacked the first power play unit, manning the blue line with ease, and delivering a few hard hitting shots that just narrowly missed the net.

SECOND PERIOD

1-1, OTT PPG
Goal: Fizer

2-1 OTT
OTT GOAL: Fizer (2)

Ottawa takes the lead with their second goal of the second period. 

3-1, Sens
PPG: Greig

OBSERVATION:  For the first time, Daniil Misyul is participating in a Devils Rookie/Training Camp. The Belarussian player is one of the more notable this afternoon, using not only his mobility but his physically intimidating presence.

On multiple occasions Misyul was not afraid to try and engage his opponent and is laying out some of the bigger hits this afternoon. with four minutes to play in the second period, tensions flared as misyul and ottawa's Jackson Stewart dropped the gloves.

Both players received five minutes for fighting.

4-1 Sens
GOAL: Fizer

THIRD PERIOD

5-1 Sens 
OTT Goal: Jarventie (Stefan, Hamara)

5-2 Sens
NJD GOAL: Clarke (Nemec, Parent)

Simon Nemec and Xavier Parent pick up their second assists of the game. 

DEVILS LINEUP

Filmon-Parent-Clarke
Halonen-Engras-Stillman
Brown-Isley-Ibragimov
Middendorf-Friedman-Squires

Hatakka-Nemec
Vilen-Misyul
MacKinnon-Felix

Brennan 
Poulter

SENATORS LINEUP

Jarventie-Greig-Fizer
Martin-Daoust-Bourash
Rolofs-Ostapchuk-Walinski
Stewart-Burbridge-Stefan

Klevin-Andonovski
Donovan-Toure
Hanara-Carlisle

Merilaninen
Schenkel

