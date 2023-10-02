LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 vs. Islanders 4

NOTE: Tonight Jesper Bratt wears an A on his jersey alongside Jack Hughes, and Akira Schmid is slated to play the full game tonight.

GOAL - 3:44

1 NYI, 0 NJ

NYI Goal: Barzal (unassisted)

Matt Barzal goes on the breakaway, in alone on Akira Schmid and snaps one by the Devils goaltender.