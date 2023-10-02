News Feed

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 vs. Islanders 4

Get ready as the New Jersey Devils host the New York Islanders in preseason play!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NOTE: Tonight Jesper Bratt wears an A on his jersey alongside Jack Hughes, and Akira Schmid is slated to play the full game tonight. 

GOAL - 3:44
1 NYI, 0 NJ
NYI Goal: Barzal (unassisted) 

Matt Barzal goes on the breakaway, in alone on Akira Schmid and snaps one by the Devils goaltender.

GOAL - 8:16
2 NYI, 0 NJ
NYI Goal: Nelson (Engvall, Pulock)

GOAL - 10:02
2 NYI, 1 NJ
NJ Goal: Marino (Bahl, Toffoli)

It's not every day we see a John Marino goal to say the least... this was a rare one!

End of Period Stats

SHOTS: 9 NJ, 5 NYI
POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJ, 0/1 NYI
HITS: 10 NJ, 7 NYI

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL - 2:01
Tie Game, 2-2
NJ PP Goal: Bratt (J. Hughes, L. Hughes)

GOAL - 3:54
3 NJ, 2 NYI
NJ Goal: Bratt (Toffoli)

NOTE: Jesper Bratt's two goals come less than two minutes apart.

GOAL - 6:03
Tie Game, 3-3
NYI Goal: Engvall (unassisted)

GOAL - 10:40
4 NJ, 3 NYI
NJD Goal: Marino (Lazar)

GOAL - 12:21
5 NJ, 3 NYI
NJD Goal: J.Hughes (Bratt, Nemec)

End of Period Stats

SHOTS: 18 NJ, 12 NYI
POWER PLAY: 1/3 NJ, 0/1 NYIHITS: 19 NJ, 15 NYI

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL - :11
5 NJ, 4 NYI
NYI Goal: Barzal (Mayfield)

GOAL - 4:18
6 NJ, 4 NYI
NJD Goal: Bratt (Marino, Bahl)

Jesper Bratt hits the back of the net for a preseason hattrick and the Devils put up six goals on the Islanders. It's also the second time this preseason the Devils have scored six goals against an opponent (6-0 vs PHI).

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Nosek-McLeod-Bastian
Tierney-Lazar-Thompson
Willman-Dowling-Clarke

Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Misyul-Nemec

Schmid
Vanecek

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Dufour
Iskhakov-Kuhlman-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Gauthier

Romanov-Hutton
Aho-Mayfield
Odelius-Pulock

Sorokin
Appleby

DEVILS MINUTE

Focusing on Breakouts | DEVILS MINUTE