Get ready as the New Jersey Devils host the New York Islanders in preseason play!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 vs. Islanders 4
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NOTE: Tonight Jesper Bratt wears an A on his jersey alongside Jack Hughes, and Akira Schmid is slated to play the full game tonight.
GOAL - 3:44
1 NYI, 0 NJ
NYI Goal: Barzal (unassisted)
Matt Barzal goes on the breakaway, in alone on Akira Schmid and snaps one by the Devils goaltender.
GOAL - 8:16
2 NYI, 0 NJ
NYI Goal: Nelson (Engvall, Pulock)
GOAL - 10:02
2 NYI, 1 NJ
NJ Goal: Marino (Bahl, Toffoli)
It's not every day we see a John Marino goal to say the least... this was a rare one!
End of Period Stats
SHOTS: 9 NJ, 5 NYI
POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJ, 0/1 NYI
HITS: 10 NJ, 7 NYI
SECOND PERIOD
GOAL - 2:01
Tie Game, 2-2
NJ PP Goal: Bratt (J. Hughes, L. Hughes)
GOAL - 3:54
3 NJ, 2 NYI
NJ Goal: Bratt (Toffoli)
NOTE: Jesper Bratt's two goals come less than two minutes apart.
GOAL - 6:03
Tie Game, 3-3
NYI Goal: Engvall (unassisted)
GOAL - 10:40
4 NJ, 3 NYI
NJD Goal: Marino (Lazar)
GOAL - 12:21
5 NJ, 3 NYI
NJD Goal: J.Hughes (Bratt, Nemec)
End of Period Stats
SHOTS: 18 NJ, 12 NYI
POWER PLAY: 1/3 NJ, 0/1 NYIHITS: 19 NJ, 15 NYI
THIRD PERIOD
GOAL - :11
5 NJ, 4 NYI
NYI Goal: Barzal (Mayfield)
GOAL - 4:18
6 NJ, 4 NYI
NJD Goal: Bratt (Marino, Bahl)
Jesper Bratt hits the back of the net for a preseason hattrick and the Devils put up six goals on the Islanders. It's also the second time this preseason the Devils have scored six goals against an opponent (6-0 vs PHI).
DEVILS LINEUP
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Nosek-McLeod-Bastian
Tierney-Lazar-Thompson
Willman-Dowling-Clarke
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Misyul-Nemec
Schmid
Vanecek
ISLANDERS LINEUP
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Dufour
Iskhakov-Kuhlman-Wahlstrom
Martin-Cizikas-Gauthier
Romanov-Hutton
Aho-Mayfield
Odelius-Pulock
Sorokin
Appleby
DEVILS MINUTE
