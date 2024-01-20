LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Stars 0

The Devils face the Dallas Stars tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-McLeod-Mercer
Lazar-Haula-Bastian
Willman-Tierney-Holtz

Marino-Nemec
Hughes-Miller
Bahl-Foote

Daws
Vanecek

STARS LINEUP

Robertson-Hintz-Johnston
Dadonov-Duchene-Seguin
Benn-Steel-Pavelski
Dellandrea-Faksa-Smith

Lindell-Hakanpaa
Suter-Lundkvist
Harley-Hanley

Wedgewood
Oettinger

DEVILS HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Coach Ruff on tonight's opponent and Sergei Brylin

