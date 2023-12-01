Devils Host Sharks on 2nd Night of Back-to-Back | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (11-9-1) vs. SHARKS (5-16-2)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Sharks will face each other for the first time this season. Last season, New Jersey won both contests. The Devils won 2-1 at the Prudential Center on Oct. 22 and a 4-3 shootout victory in San Jose on Jan. 16.

Nico Hischier (1g-2a) and Jesper Bratt (3a) both notched three points in the two games. Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier (prior to being traded to New Jersey) had a goal and assist each.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils won their third game in a row with a 4-3 overtime victory at Philadelphia Thursday night. Luke Hughes scored the overtime winner after the Flyers tied the game in the final minute of regulation to force the extra session.

Jack Hughes leads the club in scoring with 29 points and 21 assists. Captain Nico Hischier has five points (2g-3a) in three games since returning from injury. Tyler Toffoli paces the team with 12 goals on the year, four of those on the power play.

The team is dealing with a rash of injuries. Forwards Timo Meier, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek remain out while Dougie Hamilton is also absent.

Sharks Team Scope:

It’s been a difficult year in San Jose. The club traded away defenseman Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh over the summer and went fully into a rebuild mode. Those pains are evident this season as they have the worst record in the league.

Most frustratingly was when San Jose surrendered 10 goals in back-to-back games in a 10-1 loss to Vancouver and 10-2 loss to Pittsburgh to start November. San Jose has played better of late. The Sharks exacted some revenge on Vancouver, winning 4-3 last Saturday. They went 2-0-1 until a 3-0 loss at Boston Thursday night.

Tomas Hertl leads the team with 16 points and 12 assists. Former Devil Fabian Zetterlund (sent to San Jose in the Timo Meier trade) is tied with Mike Hoffman for the club lead with six goals. Former Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood is leading the charge in net with 16 games played, going 3-9-2, 3.60 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Though he suited up against Boston on Thursday, so it’s likely that Kaapo Kahkonen will start against the Devils.

By the Numbers:

2: Overtime winners for Luke Hughes in his career. He scored two goals in three career OT games played.

Alexander Holtz has three goals in his past four games. Six of his seven goals this season have opened the scoring for New Jersey.

Hughes has posted nine shots in back-to-back games. His last six games he’s recorded shots of 9, 9, 5, 8, 1, 8.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (upper-body)

Haula (lower-body)

Meier (lower-body)

Nosek (upper-body)

Sharks

Zadina (upper-body)

Rutta (undisclosed)

Lindblom (lower body)