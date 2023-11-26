LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Sabres 0

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
1:31 | NJD 1, BUF 0
Holtz (Haula, Hamilton)
GOAL!
11:09 | NJD 2, BUF 0
Toffoli (Smith, Mercer)
GOAL!
15:20 | NJD 3, BUF 0
Hischier (Palat, Bratt)
*Bratt picks up his 300th career point on that assist
GOAL!
18:27 | NJD 4, BUF 0
Palat (Bratt, Hischier)
END OF FIRST
NJD 4, BUF 0
Shots: NJD 18, BUF 3
No goals as of yet.
Toffoli - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller
Vanecek
Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Benson - Cozens - Peterka
Rosen - Jost - Olofsson
Kulich - Krebs - Okposo
Dahlin - Samuelsson
Power - Johnson
Johnson - Clifton
Comrie