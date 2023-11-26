News Feed

Samuel Laberge Signs Contract | RELEASE

Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 GAME STORY

Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2
DEVILS vs. BLUEJACKETS 11/24/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton T-Shirt Gives Back | FEATURE

Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/23/23

Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 GAME STORY

Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH
Brylin ROH | RELEASE

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/21/23

Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/20/23

Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME STORY

Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils and Rangers Renew Hostilities | PREVIEW

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Sabres 0

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
1:31 | NJD 1, BUF 0
Holtz (Haula, Hamilton)

GOAL!
11:09 | NJD 2, BUF 0
Toffoli (Smith, Mercer)

GOAL!
15:20 | NJD 3, BUF 0
Hischier (Palat, Bratt)

*Bratt picks up his 300th career point on that assist

GOAL!
18:27 | NJD 4, BUF 0
Palat (Bratt, Hischier)

END OF FIRST
NJD 4, BUF 0
Shots: NJD 18, BUF 3

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller

Vanecek

SABRES LINEUP

Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Benson - Cozens - Peterka
Rosen - Jost - Olofsson
Kulich - Krebs - Okposo

Dahlin - Samuelsson
Power - Johnson
Johnson - Clifton

Comrie

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to right their ship tonight vs. BUF