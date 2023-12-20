LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Flyers 2

Haula flyers

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
14:15 | 0 PHI, 1 NJD
McLeod (Bastian, Lazar)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!
1:08 | 1 PHI, 1 NJD
Poehling (Farabee)

GOAL!
2:43 | 1 PHI, 2 NJD
PPG: Bratt (Hischier, J. Hughes)

GOAL!
8:18 | 2 PHI, 2 NJD
Poehling (Konecny, Sanheim)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Haula-Hughes-Toffoli
Meier-Mercer-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes

Vanecek
Schmid

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerester-Couturier-Konecny
Tippett-Frost-Brink
Farabee-Poehling-Atkinson
Deslauriers-Laughton-Hathaway

York-Sanheim
Seeler-Walker
Zamula-Ristolainen

Ersson
Petersen

DEVILS MINUTE

Devils need to stay patient against the Flyers

