LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Flyers 2

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
14:15 | 0 PHI, 1 NJD
McLeod (Bastian, Lazar)
GOAL!
1:08 | 1 PHI, 1 NJD
Poehling (Farabee)
GOAL!
2:43 | 1 PHI, 2 NJD
PPG: Bratt (Hischier, J. Hughes)
GOAL!
8:18 | 2 PHI, 2 NJD
Poehling (Konecny, Sanheim)
Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Haula-Hughes-Toffoli
Meier-Mercer-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes
Vanecek
Schmid
Foerester-Couturier-Konecny
Tippett-Frost-Brink
Farabee-Poehling-Atkinson
Deslauriers-Laughton-Hathaway
York-Sanheim
Seeler-Walker
Zamula-Ristolainen
Ersson
Petersen