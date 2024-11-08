QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

New Jersey is looking for its third win in four games

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

POST GAME VIDEO

Highlights:

MTL at NJD | Recap

REWIND

The Devils defeat Montreal 5-3.

JACK HUGHES POST-GAME INTERVIEW

Jack Hughes speaks to the media after a 5-3 win over Montreal.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
1:33 | 0 MTL,1 NJD
Bratt (J. Hughes, Hamilton)

GOAL!
12:38 | 0 MTL, 2 NJD
Palat (J. Hughes)

Jacob Markstrom First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: MTL 6, NJD 8
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: MTL 4, NJD 10
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 6, NJD 10
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 5, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 0, NJD 0

Devils vs. Canadiens

Devils vs. Canadiens

Photos from the game between the Devils and Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center. Photos by Andrew Maclean, Tom Horak and Getty Images

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
5:00 | 1 MTL, 2 NJD
Newhook (Evans, Struble)

GOAL!
10:19 | 1 MTL, 3 NJD
Siegenthaler (Haula, Cotter)

GOAL
19:01 | 2 MTL, 3 NJD
Gallagher (Anderson, Dvorak)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: MTL 15, NJD 16
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: MTL 13, NJD 17
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 9, NJD 12
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 11, NJD 9
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 2, NJD 2

Jacob Markstrom Second Period Saves

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!
6:23 | 2 MTL, 4 NJD
J. Hughes (Bratt)

GOAL8:13 | 3 MTL, 4 NJD
Newhook (Guhle)

GOAL!
19:34 | 3 MTL, 5 NJD
Bratt (Unassisted)

END-OF-GAME STATS:

SHOTS: MTL 24, NJD 27
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/3
HITS: MTL 25, NJD 22
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 13, NJD 14
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 11, NJD 11
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 3, NJD 3

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
MacDermid-Dowling-Tatar

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Newhook-Evans-Slafkovsky
Gallagher-Dvorak-Anderson
Heineman-Condotta-Armia

Matheson-Guhle
Hutson-Savard
Xhekaj-Struble

Montembeault
Primeau

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils want to improve their o-zone play to control the game and counter Montreal's speed

