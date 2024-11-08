QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
New Jersey is looking for its third win in four games
GOAL!
1:33 | 0 MTL,1 NJD
Bratt (J. Hughes, Hamilton)
GOAL!
12:38 | 0 MTL, 2 NJD
Palat (J. Hughes)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: MTL 6, NJD 8
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: MTL 4, NJD 10
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 6, NJD 10
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 5, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 0, NJD 0
GOAL
5:00 | 1 MTL, 2 NJD
Newhook (Evans, Struble)
GOAL!
10:19 | 1 MTL, 3 NJD
Siegenthaler (Haula, Cotter)
GOAL
19:01 | 2 MTL, 3 NJD
Gallagher (Anderson, Dvorak)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: MTL 15, NJD 16
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/1
HITS: MTL 13, NJD 17
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 9, NJD 12
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 11, NJD 9
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 2, NJD 2
GOAL!
6:23 | 2 MTL, 4 NJD
J. Hughes (Bratt)
GOAL8:13 | 3 MTL, 4 NJD
Newhook (Guhle)
GOAL!
19:34 | 3 MTL, 5 NJD
Bratt (Unassisted)
END-OF-GAME STATS:
SHOTS: MTL 24, NJD 27
POWER PLAY: MTL 0/2, NJD 0/3
HITS: MTL 25, NJD 22
BLOCKED SHOTS: MTL 13, NJD 14
GIVEAWAYS: MTL 11, NJD 11
TAKEAWAYS: MTL 3, NJD 3
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
MacDermid-Dowling-Tatar
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Newhook-Evans-Slafkovsky
Gallagher-Dvorak-Anderson
Heineman-Condotta-Armia
Matheson-Guhle
Hutson-Savard
Xhekaj-Struble
Montembeault
Primeau