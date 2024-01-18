LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Canadiens 1

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
12:46 | MTL 1, NJD 0
Slafkovsky (Caufield)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 10 MTL, 10 NJPOWER PLAY: 0/0 MTL, 0/1 NJ
HITS: 2 MTL, 4 NJ
GIVEAWAYS: 2 MTL, 1 NJ
TAKEAWAYS: 0 MTL, 1 NJ
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 MTL, 5 NJ
No goals as of yet.
Toffoli - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Haula - Lazar - Bastian
Willman - Tierney - Holtz
Marino - Nemec
Hughes - Miller
Bahl - Foote
Daws
Vanecek
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Roy - Monahan - Armia
Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Gallagher
Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylonen
Matheson - Guhle
Struble - Savard
Harris - Barron
Montembeault
Allen