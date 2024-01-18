LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs. Canadiens 1

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
12:46 | MTL 1, NJD 0
Slafkovsky (Caufield)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 10 MTL, 10 NJPOWER PLAY: 0/0 MTL, 0/1 NJ
HITS: 2 MTL, 4 NJ
GIVEAWAYS: 2 MTL, 1 NJ
TAKEAWAYS: 0 MTL, 1 NJ
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 MTL, 5 NJ

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Haula - Lazar - Bastian
Willman - Tierney - Holtz

Marino - Nemec
Hughes - Miller
Bahl - Foote

Daws
Vanecek

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Roy - Monahan - Armia
Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Gallagher
Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylonen

Matheson - Guhle
Struble - Savard
Harris - Barron

Montembeault
Allen

DEVILS MINUTE

Meier Returns, Smith is out ahead of game versus MTL

Meier Activated From IR, Bowers Reassigned | BLOG

Hitting Halfway | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/17/24

DEVILS VS CANADIENS 1/17/24 GAME PREVIEW

Brylin Story | STAN'S STORIES

Duggan Named Coach | BLOG

DEVILS AT Bruins 1/15/24 GAME STORY

DEVILS AT BRUINS 1/15/24 LIVE UPDATES

Devils | NOTEBOOK 1/14/24

DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 GAME STORY

DEVILS AT PANTHERS 1/13/24 LIVE UPDATES

An Opportunity to Give Back | FEATURE

DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME STORY

DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 LIVE UPDATES

DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME PREVIEW

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/10/24

No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24

DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/9/24

Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG

