The Devils scored five goals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 22. That means if you attended the game, you can get a free small coffee and 10% off your entire order the next day at any Glaze Donuts Retail Location.

The only restrictions are that the fan must present their game ticket to redeem and it's valid until midnight the following day (Tuesday, January 23).

Here is a list of Glaze Donut locations!