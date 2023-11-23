News Feed

Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK

New Jersey practiced on Thanksgiving to prepare for a home back-to-back

NEWPractice 11.23.23
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils practiced on Thanksgiving morning to prepare for a home back-to-back that kicks off Friday afternoon.

Captain Nico Hischier continued to practice with the team as he's working his way back from an upper-body injury. The Devils had full attendance from their healthy players with injured players Timo Meier (lower-body) and Tomas Nosek (upper-body) not practicing.

Below is full coverage from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Haula | Smith
Devils Now... Coming Soon!

Resetting at Home

After a 4-0 loss in Detroit Wednesday night, the Devils have a practice day before the stretch of three games in four days continues on.

Thursday's practice was an opportunity to reset and work on what needs to change to find success moving forward.

“The drills were about competing,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared. “The willingness, the courage to get under people, to get into people, to win your battles. A lot of those 1-on-1 battles. The whole game is about in the offensive zone beating your guy to the net, defensive zone is not letting them get to the net.”

“That was unacceptable how we played,” Brendan Smith shared on Thursday. “We came in and tried to hash things out. We had a couple meetings to try to figure out where to go from here. I’m encouraged about it. I liked our practice and we just have to get back down to playing the right way, taking care of our own end first.”

The team also used Thursday as an opportunity to have tough conversations and come together moving forward.

“I think a lot of honest conversations has been had here in the last few hours,” Erik Haula shared following Thursday’s practice. “It’s important that we take a good look at our team and where we’re at as a team, as individuals and are honest with each other with where we’re at today. It was a good day for us. Work hard out there in practice and not accept how things are going right now.”

Hear from Erik Haula following practice.

“I think in any business you need to have these hard conversations to figure out how to excel and grow,” Smith said following practice. “I thought what we did today was good. I think it was very productive. I’m a firm believer talk is cheap. You can say all the right things but you got to go out and do it. I’m excited for the game to see how we react and the resilience in this room.

“We have to get everybody on the same page, pulling the same rope, and we’ll get this thing back in the right direction.”

Hear from Brendan Smith following practice.

Courage

Following Wednesday's game, when asked about how the Devils puck management can be improved, Lindy Ruff stated one word: courage. He discussed what he meant by courage on Thursday following practice.

“There’s a lot of different places where you have to show that,” Ruff explained. “Courage is blocking shots, courage is getting in and taking a hit to protect the puck. Courage is the willingness to dig in and back check when maybe you think you’re tired. There’s all kind of levels of courage inside the game that you have to experience. You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. As a group we didn’t respond to the adversity we had in the game. One play led to one more bad play which led to another one and we took ourselves right out of the game.”

Hear from Lindy Ruff following practice.

Up Next

New Jersey will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3 p.m. ET before the Buffalo Sabres come to town for a Saturday night game at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday's game is also the Devils annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Tickets are still available, click here to buy yours today!

