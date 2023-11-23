Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK

Resetting at Home

After a 4-0 loss in Detroit Wednesday night, the Devils have a practice day before the stretch of three games in four days continues on.

Thursday's practice was an opportunity to reset and work on what needs to change to find success moving forward.

“The drills were about competing,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared. “The willingness, the courage to get under people, to get into people, to win your battles. A lot of those 1-on-1 battles. The whole game is about in the offensive zone beating your guy to the net, defensive zone is not letting them get to the net.”

“That was unacceptable how we played,” Brendan Smith shared on Thursday. “We came in and tried to hash things out. We had a couple meetings to try to figure out where to go from here. I’m encouraged about it. I liked our practice and we just have to get back down to playing the right way, taking care of our own end first.”

The team also used Thursday as an opportunity to have tough conversations and come together moving forward.

“I think a lot of honest conversations has been had here in the last few hours,” Erik Haula shared following Thursday’s practice. “It’s important that we take a good look at our team and where we’re at as a team, as individuals and are honest with each other with where we’re at today. It was a good day for us. Work hard out there in practice and not accept how things are going right now.”