Off to the Island | NOTEBOOK

PRACTICE DETAILS

Forwards Erik Haula (upper body) and Tomas Nosek (lower-body, day-to-day) were absent from practice. Haula dealt with an upper-body injury at the end of training camp, but has appeared in all three regular-season games. Nosek missed his first game of the year Monday with the lower-body issue.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid cleared waivers and was loaned to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

The Devils did some more tinkering with their line combinations. They used the following rushes…

Palat – Hischier – Bratt

Toffoli – JHughes – Meier

Mercer – McLeod – Holtz

Tierney – Lazar – Bastian

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Smith – LHughes

Bahl – Marino / Miller