Off to the Island | NOTEBOOK

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are on the ice Thursday for practice after having the previous day off. Following practice the club will hop on a bus destined for Long Island preparation for facing the New York Islanders Friday night. 

Stay tuned to the notebook for updates, interviews, notes, videos and more throughout the day!

PRACTICE DETAILS

Forwards Erik Haula (upper body) and Tomas Nosek (lower-body, day-to-day) were absent from practice. Haula dealt with an upper-body injury at the end of training camp, but has appeared in all three regular-season games. Nosek missed his first game of the year Monday with the lower-body issue.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid cleared waivers and was loaned to Chicago of the American Hockey League. 

The Devils did some more tinkering with their line combinations. They used the following rushes…

Palat – Hischier – Bratt
Toffoli – JHughes – Meier
Mercer – McLeod – Holtz
Tierney – Lazar – Bastian

Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Smith – LHughes
Bahl – Marino / Miller

