The Devils host the Detroit Red Wings in their season-opening game at Prudential Center! Stay tuned for all your game updates!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Red Wings 0
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
‣ Vitek Vanecek has been busy in the first period, with just over three minutes to play in the period he's faced 13 shots, in comparison to Ville Husso who has faced just five.
‣ Jack Hughes takes his first penalty of the season, a rare moment for the superstar who has just six penalty minutes combined in the last two years.
END OF PERIOD STATS:
No goals scored.
POWER PLAY: NJ 0/2, DET 0/1
SHOTS: 14-6, DET
SECOND PERIOD
Second period is underway!
DEVILS LINEUP
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Palat-Haula-Holtz
Nosek-McLeod-Lazar
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes
Vanecek
Schmid
RED WINGS LINEUP
DeBrincat-Larkin-Perron
Fabbri-Compher-Raymond
Sprong-Copp-Rasmussen
Kostin-Veleno-Fischer
Walman Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Gostisbehere-Holl
Husso
Reimer