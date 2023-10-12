LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Red Wings 0

‣ Vitek Vanecek has been busy in the first period, with just over three minutes to play in the period he's faced 13 shots, in comparison to Ville Husso who has faced just five.

‣ Jack Hughes takes his first penalty of the season, a rare moment for the superstar who has just six penalty minutes combined in the last two years.

END OF PERIOD STATS:

No goals scored.

POWER PLAY: NJ 0/2, DET 0/1

SHOTS: 14-6, DET