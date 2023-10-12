News Feed

Ruff Extension | FEATURE

Greenie and 'Mave' | STAN'S STORIES

 DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.11.23

Season's Eve Practice | NOTEBOOK
Ruff Extension | RELEASE

Devils Sign Head Coach Lindy Ruff to Multi-Year Contract Extension | RELEASE
Ready or Not, Here They Come | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lightpath Partnership | RELEASE

Prudential Center, Devils Announce Partnership with Lightpath | RELEASE
Devils Practice with Final Roster | NOTEBOOK

Devils Hold First Practice with Opening Night Roster | NOTEBOOK
Devils 2023 Opener | RELEASE

New Jersey takes on Detroit Red Wings in home opener | RELEASE
Devils Set 23-Man Opening-Season Roster | RELEASE

Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.8.23

Sunday Funday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK
Devils Announce Six Transactions

Devils Announce Six Transactions | BLOG
Devils Sign Willman

Devils Sign Forward Max Willman | RELEASE
Devils | GAME STORY at ISLANDERS 10/6/23

Devils Undefeated in Preseason, Shutout Islanders 3-0 | GAME STORY
Devils Make 2 More Roster Moves | BLOG

Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK

Devils | GAME STORY vs Rangers 10/4/23

Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2 | GAME STORY
Devils Assign, Waive Two Players | BLOG

Devils Assign, Waive Two Players | BLOG
Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Red Wings 0

The Devils host the Detroit Red Wings in their season-opening game at Prudential Center! Stay tuned for all your game updates!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

‣ Vitek Vanecek has been busy in the first period, with just over three minutes to play in the period he's faced 13 shots, in comparison to Ville Husso who has faced just five. 

‣ Jack Hughes takes his first penalty of the season, a rare moment for the superstar who has just six penalty minutes combined in the last two years. 

END OF PERIOD STATS: 

No goals scored.
POWER PLAY: NJ 0/2, DET 0/1
SHOTS: 14-6, DET

SECOND PERIOD

Second period is underway!

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Palat-Haula-Holtz
Nosek-McLeod-Lazar

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes

Vanecek
Schmid

RED WINGS LINEUP

DeBrincat-Larkin-Perron
Fabbri-Compher-Raymond
Sprong-Copp-Rasmussen
Kostin-Veleno-Fischer

Walman Seider
Chiarot-Petry
Gostisbehere-Holl

Husso 
Reimer

DEVILS MINUTE