LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Panthers 4

The Devils wrap up their three-game home stand against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Get highlights, updates and more throughout the game.
The Devils wrap up their three-game home stand against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Get highlights, updates and more throughout the game.
GOAL!
3:54 | FLA 1, NJD 0
Reinhart (Rodrigues, Barkov)
GOAL!
13:12 | FLA 2, NJD 0
Verhaeghe (Tkachuk, Mahura)
END OF PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 10 FLA, 9 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJD, 0/1 FLA
HITS: 14 FLA, 12 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 FLA, 2 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 FLA, 1 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 8 FLA, 6 NJD
GOAL!
11:18 | FLA 3, NJD 0
Mikkola (Tkachuk, Kulikov)
END-OF PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 23 FLA, 19 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/3 FLA, 0/3 NJD
HITS: 17 FLA, 19 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 5 FLA, 5 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 FLA, 3 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 11 FLA, 6 NJD
GOAL!
0:59 | FLA 4, NJD 0
PPG: Reinhart (Ekman-Larsson)
GOAL!
3:35 | FLA 4, NJD 1
PPG: Haula (Hughes, Bratt)
GOAL!
8:51 | FLA 4, NJD 2
McLeod (Haula, Holtz)
Meier - Hischier - Palat
Toffoli - J.Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - L.Hughes
Vanecek
Schmid
Rodrigues - Barkov - Reinhart
Vergaeghe - Luostarinen - Tkachuk
Cousins - Lundell - Sourdif
Lomberg - Stenlund - Lorentz
Forsling - Ekman-Larsson
Mikkola - Kulikov
Mahura - Balinskis
Bobrovsky
Stolarz