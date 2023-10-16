News Feed

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Panthers 4

The Devils wrap up their three-game home stand against the Florida Panthers tonight. 

Get highlights, updates and more throughout the game.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

3:54 | FLA 1, NJD 0

Reinhart (Rodrigues, Barkov)

GOAL!

13:12 | FLA 2, NJD 0

Verhaeghe (Tkachuk, Mahura)

END OF PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 10 FLA, 9 NJD

POWER PLAY: 0/1 NJD, 0/1 FLA

HITS: 14 FLA, 12 NJD

GIVEAWAYS: 2 FLA, 2 NJD

TAKEAWAYS: 1 FLA, 1 NJD

BLOCKED SHOTS: 8 FLA, 6 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!

11:18 | FLA 3, NJD 0

Mikkola (Tkachuk, Kulikov)

END-OF PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 23 FLA, 19 NJD

POWER PLAY: 0/3 FLA, 0/3 NJD

HITS: 17 FLA, 19 NJD

GIVEAWAYS: 5 FLA, 5 NJD

TAKEAWAYS: 1 FLA, 3 NJD

BLOCKED SHOTS: 11 FLA, 6 NJD

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!

0:59 | FLA 4, NJD 0

PPG: Reinhart (Ekman-Larsson)

GOAL!

3:35 | FLA 4, NJD 1

PPG: Haula (Hughes, Bratt)

GOAL!

8:51 | FLA 4, NJD 2

McLeod (Haula, Holtz)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Palat
Toffoli - J.Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino 
Smith - L.Hughes

Vanecek
Schmid

PANTHERS LINEUP

Rodrigues - Barkov - Reinhart
Vergaeghe - Luostarinen - Tkachuk
Cousins - Lundell - Sourdif
Lomberg - Stenlund - Lorentz

Forsling - Ekman-Larsson
Mikkola - Kulikov
Mahura - Balinskis

Bobrovsky
Stolarz

