LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Bruins 1
BUFFALO, NY - The New Jersey Devils play their final game of the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, taking on the Boston Bruins at 10 a.m.
WATCH LIVE
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
1 NJ, 0 BOS (6:32)*
NJD GOAL: *Clarke (Filmon)
Graeme Clarke wires a shot past Bruins goaltender William Rousseau to take the early lead. Clarke now has two goals in the tournament to take the team lead in goals.
1 NJ, 1 BOS (18:58)
BOS GOAL: Hall (unassisted)
END OF PERIOD STATS:
SOG: 11 NJ, 5 BOS
PP: BOS 0/1, NJ n/a
SECOND PERIOD
No goals scored in the second period.
NOTE: Daniil Misyul had to be helped off the ice by teammate Topias Vilen and the Devils team trainer after taking a shot off the left leg. Misyul fell to the ice as the shot hit his leg and he remained laying down for a couple of minutes before attempting to get up. He was helped off the ice but did not put any pressure on his left leg.
Misyul has remained on the Devils bench.
UPDATE: Misyul misses just a shift and has returned to the ice.
END OF PERIOD STATS:
SOG: 18 BOS, 13 NJ
PP: BOS 0/3, NJ 0/4
DEVILS LINEUP
Filmon-Friedmann-Clarke
Halonen-Parent-Squires
Brown-Engaras-Isley
Horth-Middendorf-Ibragimov
Hatakka-Plandowski
Misyul-Vilen
MacKinnon-Felix
Mercer
Poulter
BRUINS LINEUP
Harrison-Farinacci-Toporowski
Beecher-Merkulov-Mechura
Beland-Kuntar-Abate
Pederson-Hall-Halaburda
Smith-Ritchie
Callahan-Mast
Brunet-Edward
Rousseau
St. Hilaire
DEVILS NOW
Graeme Clarke feels ready to make the jump to the NHL