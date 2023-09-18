LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Bruins 1

NOTE: Daniil Misyul had to be helped off the ice by teammate Topias Vilen and the Devils team trainer after taking a shot off the left leg. Misyul fell to the ice as the shot hit his leg and he remained laying down for a couple of minutes before attempting to get up. He was helped off the ice but did not put any pressure on his left leg.

Misyul has remained on the Devils bench.

UPDATE: Misyul misses just a shift and has returned to the ice.