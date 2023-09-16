Devils Face Sabres in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge | PREVIEW

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The New Jersey Devils prospects will enter hostile territory on Saturday night. In Buffalo, the Devils will take on the hometown Buffalo Sabres in front of a sell-out crowd at the LECOM Harborcenter.

The Devils are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, in an afternoon matchup. Simon Nemec assisted on both Devils goals, as did Xavier Parent.

Josh Filmon and Graeme Clarke scored for New Jersey.

