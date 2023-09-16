Devils Face Sabres in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge | PREVIEW
The Devils face the hometown Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Check back after the 9 a.m. morning skate for the latest!
WATCH: Stay tuned closer to 7 p.m. for the live stream on NewJerseyDevils.com as Matt Loughlin and Sam Kasan have the call of the game.
- Amanda Stein, NJD.tv Lead Reporter
PREVIEW
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The New Jersey Devils prospects will enter hostile territory on Saturday night. In Buffalo, the Devils will take on the hometown Buffalo Sabres in front of a sell-out crowd at the LECOM Harborcenter.
The Devils are coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, in an afternoon matchup. Simon Nemec assisted on both Devils goals, as did Xavier Parent.
Josh Filmon and Graeme Clarke scored for New Jersey.
Simon Nemec is already making a name for himself
By the Numbers:
2 - Simon Nemec had two assists against the Ottawa Senators in the first game of the tournament.
He was not the only player two have a two-point afternoon. Quietly, forward Xavier Parent also put together a two-point afternoon with two assists of his own.
4 - *The number of goals the Devils gave up in the second period to the Senators.
6 - The number of goals Buffalo scored against the Montreal Canadiens in their first game on Friday night.
Devils Lineup:
TBD
Sabres Lineup:
TBD
- Amanda Stein, NJD.tv Lead Reporter