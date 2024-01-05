Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

On Saturday, the Devils will play their third "Hockey is for Everyone" game of the season. It's a program that was started by the NHL several years ago but is no longer formally run at the League level. The Devils, however, have continued to promote the cause.
This Saturday is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night. Here is the full set:
- October 24 - Hispanic Heritage Night
- December 21 - Pride Night
- January 6 - Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night
- February 6 - Black History Night
- March 6 - Gender Equality Night