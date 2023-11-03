LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 at Wild 3

The Devils picked up a 5-3 win over the Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center.
Below is full coverage of tonight's game including highlights!
New Jersey wraps up a home-and-home series with the Wild in Minnesota
GOAL!
3:20 | NJD 1, MIN 0
Holtz (Bastian)
GOAL!
15:22 | NJD 2, MIN 0
McLeod (Palat, Bratt)
Vanecek, in his third-straight start, stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening frame. Below are his best highlights from the first 20 minutes of play!
GOAL!
2:31 | NJD 3, MIN 0
Meier, PPG (Hughes, Bratt)
GOAL!
9:03 | NJD 3, MIN 1
Kaprizov, PPG (Addison, Zuccarello)
GOAL!
1:10 | NJD 3, MIN 2
Rossi (Boldy, Brodin)
GOAL!
15:36 | NJD 4, MIN 2
Bratt, PPG (Toffoli)
GOAL!
16:27 | NJD 4, MIN 3
Middleton (Boldy)
GOAL!
19:20 | NJD 5, MIN 3
Hamilton, PPG (Bratt, Hughes)
Toffoli - Hughes - Meier
Palat - McLeod - Bratt
Mercer - Haula - Lazar
Holtz - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Smith - Hughes
Vanecek
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Johansson - Eriksson Ek - Boldy
Foligno - Rossi - Maroon
Duhaime - Dewar - Lettieri
Brodin - Faber
Middleton - Mermis
Merrill - Addison
Gustavsson