Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE
Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG
Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG
Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY
Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG
Hischier to Miss Game Against Wild | NOTEBOOK
Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY
Devils Lose in Wild Affair Against Capitals | GAME STORY
Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 at Wild 3

New Jersey wraps up a home-and-home series with the Wild in Minnesota

The Devils picked up a 5-3 win over the Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center.

Below is full coverage of tonight's game including highlights!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Recap: Devils at Wild 11.2.23

POST-GAME INTERVIEWS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

3:20 | NJD 1, MIN 0

Holtz (Bastian)

GOAL!

15:22 | NJD 2, MIN 0

McLeod (Palat, Bratt)

Vanecek, in his third-straight start, stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening frame. Below are his best highlights from the first 20 minutes of play!

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!

2:31 | NJD 3, MIN 0

Meier, PPG (Hughes, Bratt)

GOAL!

9:03 | NJD 3, MIN 1

Kaprizov, PPG (Addison, Zuccarello)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!

1:10 | NJD 3, MIN 2

Rossi (Boldy, Brodin)

GOAL!

15:36 | NJD 4, MIN 2

Bratt, PPG (Toffoli)

GOAL!

16:27 | NJD 4, MIN 3

Middleton (Boldy)

GOAL!

19:20 | NJD 5, MIN 3

Hamilton, PPG (Bratt, Hughes)

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Meier

Palat - McLeod - Bratt

Mercer - Haula - Lazar

Holtz - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Bahl - Marino

Smith - Hughes

Vanecek

WILD LINEUP

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Johansson - Eriksson Ek - Boldy

Foligno - Rossi - Maroon

Duhaime - Dewar - Lettieri

Brodin - Faber

Middleton - Mermis

Merrill - Addison

Gustavsson

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils take on the Wild and McLeod steps up.