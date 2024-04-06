LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Senators 1

The Devils face the Senators tonight in Ottawa. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
3:50 | 1 NJD, 0 OTT
Haula (J. Hughes, Smith)

GOAL!
12:36 | 2 NJD, 0 OTT
Palat (L. Hughes, Holtz)

GOAL!
16:34 | 3 NJD, 0 OTT
Smith (Bratt)

JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

PP GOAL
00:33 | 3 NJD, 1 OTTSanderson (Batherson, Giroux)

GOAL!
11:04 | 4 NJD, 1 OTT
Hischier (Bratt, Smith)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Hughes-Haula-Bratt
Palat-Nosek-Holtz
MacDermid-Tierney-Lazar

Hughes-DeSimone
Bahl-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec

Allen
Kahkonen

SENATORS LINEUP

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux
Kubalik-Pinto-Batherson
Katchouk-Joseph-Kelly
Imama-Kastelic-Smejkal

Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Branstrom
Chychrun-Bernard-Docker

Forsberg
Kospisalo

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils prepare to face the Senators

More News

Hughes Brothers Relish Opportunity to Support Community Kids | FEATURE

Jack and Luke Hughes Named Official Hockey in New Jersey Ambassadors | RELEASE

Lazar's Perseverance and Impact with Devils | FEATURE

Willman Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Shakeup Lines Before Heading to Ottawa | NOTEBOOK

Devils Sign NCAA's Dylan Wendt | RELEASE

Devils Drop Emotional Affair to Rangers, 4-3 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Rangers 4

Meier's Mad March | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Pens' 5-Goal 3rd Downs Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Penguins 6

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Donation | RELEASE

Hatakka Assigned to Utica | BLOG

MacDermid Returns to Practice as Devils Prepare for Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Hoboken, Devils Upgrade Hockey Rink | RELEASE

Devils Practice Prior to Easter | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fall Short in Buffalo, Lose 5-2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 5