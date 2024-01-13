LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Panthers 0

The Devils face the Panthers tonight in Sunrise, Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
3:50 | 1 NJD, 0 FLA
Holtz (Nemec, Lazar)
GOAL!
14:45 | 2 NJD, 0 FLA
Bratt (McLeod)
Haula-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-McLeod-Bratt
Tierney-Lazar-Holtz
Willman-Bowers-Bastian
Smith-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller
Daws
Vanecek
Rodrigues-Barkov-Reinhart
Verhaeghe-Bennett-Tkachuk
Luostarinen-Lundell-Lomberg
Gadjovich-Stenlund-Lockwood
Forsling-Ekblad
Mikkola-Montour
Ekman-Larsson-Kulikov
Bobrovsky
Stolarz