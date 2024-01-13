LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Panthers 0

The Devils face the Panthers tonight in Sunrise, Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL! 
3:50 | 1 NJD, 0 FLA
Holtz (Nemec, Lazar)

GOAL!
14:45 | 2 NJD, 0 FLA
Bratt (McLeod)

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-McLeod-Bratt
Tierney-Lazar-Holtz
Willman-Bowers-Bastian

Smith-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller

Daws
Vanecek

PANTHERS LINEUP

Rodrigues-Barkov-Reinhart
Verhaeghe-Bennett-Tkachuk
Luostarinen-Lundell-Lomberg
Gadjovich-Stenlund-Lockwood

Forsling-Ekblad
Mikkola-Montour
Ekman-Larsson-Kulikov

Bobrovsky
Stolarz

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to end Florida's lengthy win streak.

