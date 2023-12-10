LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Oilers 2

The Devils face the Oilers this afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Oilers this afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Challenged Goal
4:32 | EDM 0, NJD 0
Brown
*No goal, goaltender interference
GOAL!
18:36 | EDM 1, NJD
Ryan (Gagner, Kulak)
GOAL!
14:20 | EDM 2, NJD 0
Bouchard PPG (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins)
No goals yet!
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Hughes - Toffoli
Tierney - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller
Schmid
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Janmark - McLeod - Foegele
Gagner - Hamblin - Ryan
Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Pickard