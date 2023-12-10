LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Oilers 2

The Devils face the Oilers this afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Challenged Goal

4:32 | EDM 0, NJD 0

Brown 

*No goal, goaltender interference

GOAL!

18:36 | EDM 1, NJD

Ryan (Gagner, Kulak)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!

14:20 | EDM 2, NJD 0

Bouchard PPG (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins)

THIRD PERIOD

No goals yet!

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Hughes - Toffoli
Tierney - Mercer - Holtz
Lazar - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller

Schmid

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Janmark - McLeod - Foegele
Gagner - Hamblin - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard

DEVILS HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Coach Ruff speaks ahead of the game in Edmonton

