LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Lightning 0

The Devils face the Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Toffoli - Dowling - Mercer
Palat - Lazar - Bastian
Willman - Tierney - Holtz

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller

Vanecek
Daws

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Stamkos - Point - Kucherov
Hagel - Cirelli - Paul
Eyssimont - Motte - Sheary
Chaffee - Glendening - Merela

Hedman - Raddysh
de Haan - Perbix
Martinsen-Lilleberg - Crozier

Vasilevskiy
Johansson

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME INTERVIEW

Ruff speaks before tonight's game against Tampa Bay

