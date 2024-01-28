LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Lightning 0

The Devils face the Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Toffoli - Dowling - Mercer
Palat - Lazar - Bastian
Willman - Tierney - Holtz
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Hatakka - Miller
Vanecek
Daws
Stamkos - Point - Kucherov
Hagel - Cirelli - Paul
Eyssimont - Motte - Sheary
Chaffee - Glendening - Merela
Hedman - Raddysh
de Haan - Perbix
Martinsen-Lilleberg - Crozier
Vasilevskiy
Johansson