LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Lightning 2

The Devils face the Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
7:42 | 1 NJD, 0 TBL
Mercer (Haula, Miller)

GOAL! 
12:35| 1 NJD, 1 TBL
Glendening (Perbix, Watson)

GOAL!
18:20 | 1 NJD, 2* TBL*
SHG - Glendening

FIRST PERIOD SAVES BY VANECEK

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula-Hischier-Mercer
Toffoli-McLeod-Bratt
Tierney-Lazar-Holtz
Willman-Bowers-Bastian

Smith-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller

Vanecek
Daws

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Stamkos-Point-Kucherov
Hagel-Cirelli-Paul
Gonvalves-Motte-Sheary
Watson-Glendening-Eyssimont

Hedman-Raddysh
de Haan-Cernak
Lilleberg-Perbix

Vasilevskiy
Johansson

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils open a three-game trip tonight in Tampa

More News

DEVILS AT LIGHTNING 1/11/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open 3-Game Road Swing in Tampa | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/10/24

Devils Off to Sunshine State to Start 3-Game Trip | NOTEBOOK
No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24

No Vacancy | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1.9.24
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/9/24

Devils Back on the Ice After Two Days Off | NOTEBOOK
Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG

Siegenthaler Placed on IR, Bowers, Foote Recalled | BLOG
Sweep the Deck | RELEASE

Devils Host 'Sweep the Deck Gala' to Support Devils Youth Foundation | FEATURE 
Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Clarke Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 GAME STORY

Devils Fall Short in Comeback Attempt to Canucks | GAME STORY
Lindy Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG
Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG
Siegenthaler Inspiring Next Generation | FEATURE

Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2
Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG
Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG
A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/4/23

A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 GAME STORY

Three Multi-Goal Nights Send Devils to Victory in Washington | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Capitals 3