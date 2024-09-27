LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 5

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG, MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL
2:18 | 0 NJD, 1 NYI
Karlstrom (Bolduc, Cholowski)
GOAL
9:23 | 0 NJD, 2 NYIMacLean (unassisted)
GOAL | PPG
9:23 | 0 NJD, 3 NYI
Horvat (Barzal, Dobson)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 10, NYI 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, NYI 2/2
HITS: NJD 0, NYI 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 2, NYI 9
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 12, NYI 8
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYI 0
GOAL
2:20 | 0 NJD, 4 NYI
Foudy (Dufour)
GOAL!
8:17 | 1 NJD, 4 NYI
PPG | Meier (Mercer, Bratt)
GOAL12:19 | 1 NJD, 5 NYI
PPG | Wahlstrom (Cholowski, Karlstrom)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 17, NYI 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/3, NYI 2/4
HITS: NJD 1, NYI 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, NYI 12
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 19, NYI 13
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYI 0
Meier-Cotter-Bratt
Tatar-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Haula-Noesen
Foote-Lazar-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Zboril-Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Duclair - Horvat - Barzal
Martin - Cizikas - Wahlstrom
Tsyplakov - MacLean - Gauthier
Foudy - Karlstrom - Dufour
Romanov - Dobson
Mitchell - Cholowski
Bolduc - Hutton
Varlamov
Skarek