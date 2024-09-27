LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 5

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG, MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
2:18 | 0 NJD, 1 NYI
Karlstrom (Bolduc, Cholowski)

GOAL
9:23 | 0 NJD, 2 NYIMacLean (unassisted)

GOAL | PPG
9:23 | 0 NJD, 3 NYI
Horvat (Barzal, Dobson)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 10, NYI 5
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, NYI 2/2
HITS: NJD 0, NYI 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 2, NYI 9
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 12, NYI 8
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYI 0

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
2:20 | 0 NJD, 4 NYI
Foudy (Dufour)

GOAL!
8:17 | 1 NJD, 4 NYI
PPG | Meier (Mercer, Bratt)

GOAL12:19 | 1 NJD, 5 NYI
PPG | Wahlstrom (Cholowski, Karlstrom)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 17, NYI 12
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/3, NYI 2/4
HITS: NJD 1, NYI 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 5, NYI 12
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 19, NYI 13
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYI 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Cotter-Bratt
Tatar-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Haula-Noesen
Foote-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Zboril-Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Duclair - Horvat - Barzal
Martin - Cizikas - Wahlstrom
Tsyplakov - MacLean - Gauthier
Foudy - Karlstrom - Dufour

Romanov - Dobson
Mitchell - Cholowski
Bolduc - Hutton

Varlamov
Skarek

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will ice their full lineup tonight against the Islanders in New York

More News

RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Returns | RELEASE

Devils Visit Islanders Looking for Preseason Win | PREVIEW

Devils Announce Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE

Devils Late Rally Falls Short to Caps | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Capitals 5

Devils Battle Caps at Prudential Center and on NJD.TV | PREVIEW

Devils Drop Game in Montreal | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Canadiens 3

Devils Make Roster Moves | TRANSACTIONS

Devils, Prudential Center, Phelps Construction Group Announce Partnership Extension | RELEASE

Devils Back to Work in Camp Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Ramapo College Team Up | RELEASE

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Devils Drop Preseason Opener to the Islanders | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Islanders 4

The Markstroms: A Family of Keepers | FEATURE

New Jersey: A Place Called Home | FEATURE

Keefe Sets Tone with Pace | FEATURE