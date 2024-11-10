LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Islanders 0

The Devils pay a visit to the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils are looking for a fourth win in five games tonight!
The Devils pay a visit to the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Lee - Horvat - Pageau
Tsyplakov - Nelson - Palmieri
Engvall - Cizikas - Holmstrom
Martin - MacLean - Wahlstrom
George - Dobson
Pulock - Mayfield
Cholowski - Hutton
Sorokin
Varlamov