LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Islanders 0

The Devils are looking for a fourth win in five games tonight!

The Devils pay a visit to the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Lee - Horvat - Pageau
Tsyplakov - Nelson - Palmieri
Engvall - Cizikas - Holmstrom
Martin - MacLean - Wahlstrom

George - Dobson
Pulock - Mayfield
Cholowski - Hutton

Sorokin
Varlamov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are on the hunt for their first three-game win streak of the season.

More News

DeSimone Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Warriors Provide Hockey, Community to Disable Veterans | FEATURE

Devils Host Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Devils Outlast Canadiens for Win | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canadiens 3

Nemec Sent to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Each Other's Cheerleaders | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Ryan Parent Named Interim HC in Utica | RELEASE

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Drill Oilers | GAME STORY

Families Come Out to See Devils in Canmore | FEATURE

Devils Practice in Canmore | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout by Flames | GAME STORY

Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lazar Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Practice in Vancouver | NOTEBOOK

Hischier's Heroics Lead Devils to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks