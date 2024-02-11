Devils Lose in OT to Canes | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, NC - The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes traded chances all night long on Saturday. The vigor with which both teams competed made for a tight, high-intensity, nail-biter game.
Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves on 21 shots through the opening 40 minutes of play and Carolian’s Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves on 23 shots after two periods setting up a third period showdown between the Devils and Canes.
The third period featured more of the same, Vanecek and Kochetkov trading saves, the Devils and Canes penalty killers trading successes. As far as a 60-minute effort, the Devils put together their strongest performance of the season, getting their chances, playing hard against the walls, and a dialed-in commitment to the defensive side of the game. The Devils did not take their foot off the gas a single second of the game.
After regulation, the Devils had put up 33 shots, the Canes 31 and it all came down to sudden death.
With time dwindling down in overtime, Sebastian Aho batted a rebound out of the air and past Vanecek for the lone goal of the game.
The Devils pick up a single point in Carolina in the 1-0 loss.