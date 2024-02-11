Devils Lose in OT to Canes | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Nico Hischier had three of the Devils 10 shots in the first period, including two high-danger chances right in front of Canes netminder Pyotr Kotchetkov, one on the power play and another at 5-on-5. Both chances came right at the crease,

• The Devils power play went 0-for-2 in the first period, bringing the team’s drought to a stretch of 20 consecutive power plays without converting. The stretch continued going 0-for-1 in the second period and again 0-for-1 in the third.

On the flip side, the penalty killers went 2-for-2.

• Jack Hughes had eight shots through his first five periods back from injury, heading into the third period against Carolina. In the opening 40 minutes, Hughes factored in four shots, with another three in the final 20 minutes.

Hughes, on Thursday night, playing for the first time since Jan. 5, registered four shots on net.

His total through two games back reached 11 shots.

• With a 0-0 draw heading into the third period, the Devils were in unchartered territory this season. It marked the first time during the 2023-24 year when the Devils went into the third period with a 0-0 scoreline.

• With 11:18 to play in the third period, Vitek Vanecek made a key save to keep the game tied at zero when Jordan Martinook broke free at the opposing blueline, with speed for a breakaway opportunity. Colin Miller trailed on the play, but Martinook had the speed built up and was able to take a wrist shot on Vanecek who made the timely save, his 26th of the game.

• The Devils penalty killers came up with an enormous kill of the Carolina power play when Ondrej Palat took a penalty for a high-stick on Jordan Martinook. The penalty killers held the Hurricanes to just two shots on their power play and John Marino came up with a massive swipe of the puck early on the penalty kill when a puck trickled past Vanecek. Marino swooped in to clear the puck into the corner and out of any danger, once again keeping the game tied 0-0.