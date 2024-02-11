Devils Lose in OT to Canes | GAME STORY

postgame pic

RALEIGH, NC - The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes traded chances all night long on Saturday. The vigor with which both teams competed made for a tight, high-intensity, nail-biter game.

Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves on 21 shots through the opening 40 minutes of play and Carolian’s Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves on 23 shots after two periods setting up a third period showdown between the Devils and Canes. 

The third period featured more of the same, Vanecek and Kochetkov trading saves, the Devils and Canes penalty killers trading successes. As far as a 60-minute effort, the Devils put together their strongest performance of the season, getting their chances, playing hard against the walls, and a dialed-in commitment to the defensive side of the game. The Devils did not take their foot off the gas a single second of the game. 

After regulation, the Devils had put up 33 shots, the Canes 31 and it all came down to sudden death. 

With time dwindling down in overtime, Sebastian Aho batted a rebound out of the air and past Vanecek for the lone goal of the game. 

The Devils pick up a single point in Carolina in the 1-0 loss.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Bahl | Meier
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON

Here are some observations from the game:

• Nico Hischier had three of the Devils 10 shots in the first period, including two high-danger chances right in front of Canes netminder Pyotr Kotchetkov, one on the power play and another at 5-on-5. Both chances came right at the crease, 

• The Devils power play went 0-for-2 in the first period, bringing the team’s drought to a stretch of 20 consecutive power plays without converting. The stretch continued going 0-for-1 in the second period and again 0-for-1 in the third. 

On the flip side, the penalty killers went 2-for-2. 

• Jack Hughes had eight shots through his first five periods back from injury, heading into the third period against Carolina. In the opening 40 minutes, Hughes factored in four shots, with another three in the final 20 minutes.

Hughes, on Thursday night, playing for the first time since Jan. 5, registered four shots on net.

His total through two games back reached 11 shots. 

• With a 0-0 draw heading into the third period, the Devils were in unchartered territory this season. It marked the first time during the 2023-24 year when the Devils went into the third period with a 0-0 scoreline. 

• With 11:18 to play in the third period, Vitek Vanecek made a key save to keep the game tied at zero when Jordan Martinook broke free at the opposing blueline, with speed for a breakaway opportunity. Colin Miller trailed on the play, but Martinook had the speed built up and was able to take a wrist shot on Vanecek who made the timely save, his 26th of the game. 

• The Devils penalty killers came up with an enormous kill of the Carolina power play when Ondrej Palat took a penalty for a high-stick on Jordan Martinook. The penalty killers held the Hurricanes to just two shots on their power play and John Marino came up with a massive swipe of the puck early on the penalty kill when a puck trickled past Vanecek. Marino swooped in to clear the puck into the corner and out of any danger, once again keeping the game tied 0-0.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the New York Rangers this Thursday at Madison Square Garden. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Hurricanes 1

Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Comeback Falls Short to Calgary | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Flames 5

Devils Get a Behind-the-Scenes Taste for Stadium Series | FEATURE 

Jack Hughes to Return, Activated Off IR | BLOG

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

Devils Welcome Flames | PREVIEW

Devils hoping for snow at Stadium Series game against Flyers

Seamus Casey is Trusted Wherever He Plays | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Withstand Avalanche Assault for Win  | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 vs Avalanche 3

Devils Activate Nosek from IR | BLOG

Hughes Practices with Team | NOTEBOOK

NHL begins preparation for outdoor games at MetLife Stadium

Arlette Makes Prudential Center Home For Devils | FEATURE

Hatakka Recalled to Devils | BLOG

Devils Return After Break | NOTEBOOK