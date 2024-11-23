LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

The Devils take on the Capitals at Capital One Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-23 at 7.33.30 PM
Screenshot 2024-11-23 at 7.42.34 PM

Luke Hughes makes a wonderful backdoor pass to Erik Haula at the side of Charlie Lindgren's net. Tomas Tatar finishes off the play, crashing the crease for the equalizing goal.

JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 12, WSH 3
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/2, WSH 0/1
HITS: NJD 4, WSH 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 7, WSH 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, WSH 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, WSH 2

SECOND PERIOD

Second period is underway!

DEVILS LINEUP

CAPITALS LINEUP

Protas-Strome-Miroshnichenko
McMichael-Dubois-Wilson
Lapierre-Eller-Mangiapane
Duhaime-Dowd-Raddysh

Chychrun-Carlson
Sandin-Roy
Fehervery- van Riemsdyk

Lindgren
Thompson

DEVILS MINUTE

Nolan Foote makes his season debut when the Devils visit the Caps.

