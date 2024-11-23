LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

The Devils take on the Capitals at Capital One Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
Luke Hughes makes a wonderful backdoor pass to Erik Haula at the side of Charlie Lindgren's net. Tomas Tatar finishes off the play, crashing the crease for the equalizing goal.
JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 12, WSH 3
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/2, WSH 0/1
HITS: NJD 4, WSH 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 7, WSH 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 5, WSH 6
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, WSH 2
Second period is underway!
Protas-Strome-Miroshnichenko
McMichael-Dubois-Wilson
Lapierre-Eller-Mangiapane
Duhaime-Dowd-Raddysh
Chychrun-Carlson
Sandin-Roy
Fehervery- van Riemsdyk
Lindgren
Thompson