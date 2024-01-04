LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Caps 0

The Devils face the Capitals tonight in Washington. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or TNT, or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
3:03 | NJD 1, WSH 0
Hischier (Miller)
GOAL!
9:50 | NJD 2, WSH 0
Hischier (L. Hughes, J. Hughes)
Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Hischier - Mercer
Lazar - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller
Daws
Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Wilson
Protas - McMichael - Mantha
Pacioretty - Strome - Phillips
Malenstyn - Dowd - Aube-Kubel
Fehervary - Carlson
Sandin - Bear
van Riemsdyk - Jensen
Shepard