LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Caps 0

The Devils face the Capitals tonight in Washington. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or TNT, or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

3:03 | NJD 1, WSH 0

Hischier (Miller)

GOAL!

9:50 | NJD 2, WSH 0

Hischier (L. Hughes, J. Hughes)

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Hischier - Mercer
Lazar - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller

Daws

CAPITALS LINEUP

Ovechkin - Kuznetsov - Wilson
Protas - McMichael - Mantha
Pacioretty - Strome - Phillips
Malenstyn - Dowd - Aube-Kubel

Fehervary - Carlson
Sandin - Bear
van Riemsdyk - Jensen

Shepard

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils take on the Capitals in Washington

More News

Devils 2024 API Night | RELEASE

Devils to Host Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night | RELEASE 
Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG
Smith Honors Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE

Smith to Honor Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/2/23

Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK
Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 5
Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG 
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 GAME STORY

Devils Dominate Sens in Daws' Season Debut | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT SENATORS 12/29/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Senators 2
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/28/23

Back-to-Back Road Trip Ahead for Devils | NOTEBOOK
Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 GAME STORY

Devils Win Thriller in OT Against Blue Jackets | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs. Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 12/27/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Schedule Resumes vs. Columbus | PREVIEW
Daws DEVILS | BLOG 12/27/23

Nico Daws Recalled From Utica | BLOG
DEVILS vs RED WINGS 12/23/23 GAME STORY

Meier, Toffoli Send Devils into Break on a High Note | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RED WINGS 12/23/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Red Wings 2