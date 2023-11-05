Devils Play Blackhawks in Penultimate Game of Road Trip | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (6-3-1) vs. BLACKHAWS (4-6-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Blackhawks face off for the first time this season. It’s one of two meetings between the clubs, and the only one in Chicago. They’ll play again in New Jersey Jan. 5.

Last season, the Devils won both contests, 3-0 at Prudential Center and 6-3 at United Center. Dougie Hamilton led the Devils in scoring with five points on two goals and three assists. Jack Hughes notched four helpers.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are dealing with injuries to their top two centermen and former No. 1-overall draft picks in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Hughes, who leads the NHL in scoring with 20 points so far this season, suffered an upper-body injury after crashing into the boards at St. Louis Friday night. Hischier has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury after taking a check from Buffalo’s Connor Clifton, who was suspended for two games for the hit.

Hughes will be evaluated Saturday, meanwhile Hischier did not make the team’s four-game road trip and will likely miss his fourth game against Chicago.

The injury comes at a terrible time for Hughes, who had been playing arguably the best hockey of his career. His 20 poitns (5g-13a) thorugh the first nine games of the season were tied for third-most in NHL since 1993-94, trailing only Mario Lemieux (31) and Wayne Gretzky (22).

Jesper Bratt also continues a torrid start to the season. He ranks third in the NHL (as of Satuday) in scoring with 18 points (7g-11a). He had an eight-game scoring streak snapped against the Blues. Bratt and Tyler Toffoli pace the team with seven goals each. Dougie Hamilton has three goals from the blue line while he and Luke Hughes both have seven points.

Blackhawks Team Scope:

It’s the Connor Bedard show in Chicago.

The generational talent, and first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has scored in three straight games after tallying in a 5-2 victory against Florida Saturday night. He leads the Blackhawks with five goals on the season and tied for first with seven points. He’s joined by veteran Corey Perry’s seven points (2g-5a). Philipp Kurashev, who scored against Florida, has four goals on the year.

Former Devil Taylor Hall returned from a shoulder injury Saturday night and scored his first for the Hawks. On the back end, defenseman Seth Jones has five helpers on the year. And goaltender Arvid Soderblom is likely to start with Petr Mrazek having started on Saturday night.

By the Numbers:

The Devils' No. 1-ranked power play was held off the scoresheet Friday at St. Louis. The unit went 0 for 1. It was only the second time this season the Devils didn't score a man-advantage goal. In the previous occasion, against Washington, they also went 0 for 1.

Injuries:

Devils

Hischier (upper-body)

Hughes (upper-body)

Nosek (lower-body, IR)

Miller (lower-body, IR)

Blackhawks

Blackwell (groin, IR)

Vlasic (concussion)