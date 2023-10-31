Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats

The Coyotes are 4-4-0 overall this season -- marking their best start since going 5-2-1 to begin the 2019-20 campaign -- and hit the road for one game in Anaheim before returning to open a three-game homestand, beginning Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Week in Review

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | at Los Angeles | 6-3 Loss

Arizona had won two straight heading into Crypto.com Arena last Tuesday, but ultimately fell 6-3 in a high-scoring affair. Jack McBain opened the scoring three minutes into the game, but the Kings responded with three unanswered goals in the opening frame and never trailed from that point on.

Nick Bjugstad and Clayton Keller also chipped in goals for the Coyotes, who were within a goal early in the third period before Kevin Fiala scored at 5:35 of the final frame. Adrian Kempe added an empty-netter to put it out of reach.

Friday, Oct. 27 | vs. Los Angeles | 5-4 Loss

Again, Arizona jumped out to an early lead following Matias Maccelli’s goal 37 seconds in, and though the Kings responded a few minutes later, the Coyotes rolled off three more before the midway point of the first period.

It looked like the Coyotes were primed to win, but the Kings scored four unanswered goals over the next two periods to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Monday, Oct. 30 | vs. Chicago | 8-1 Win

Arizona bounced back in a huge way on Monday, putting up eight goals against the Blackhawks after falling down 1-0 just 28 seconds into the game. It was a complete game from up-and-down the lineup, featuring a hat trick (Carcone), two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks (McBain and Liam O’Brien), and 11 different players who recorded at least one point.