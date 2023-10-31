News Feed

Carcone Nets First Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Blackhawks
Preview: Coyotes Host Blackhawks at Mullett Arena on Monday
Preview: Coyotes Face Kings at Mullett Arena on Friday
Dermott Reflects on Impact, ‘Better Than I Ever Expected’
Arizona Coyotes’ Los Howlitos Program Takes to the Ice 
Coyotes Fall to Kings in Los Angeles on Tuesday
Preview: Coyotes Face Kings in L.A. on Tuesday
Yotes Notes: Mullett Magic Returns & Goalie Tandem Shines
Coyotes Top Ducks 2-1 in Home Opener on Saturday
Coyotes Conclude Road Trip with 6-2 Win in St. Louis
Preview: Coyotes Wrap up Road Trip in St. Louis on Thursday
Coyotes Fall to Islanders in New York on Tuesday
Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up East Coast Swing Against Islanders
Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers in New York on Monday
Preview: Coyotes Face Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday
Yotes Notes: Season-Opening Win & Schmaltz's Career Milestones
Cooley Reflects on NHL Debut, ‘It was Special’
Coyotes Top Devils in Season Opener with 4-3 Shootout Win

Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats

Arizona made a scary good statement against the Blackhawks on Monday

By Patrick Brown
Happy Halloween, Coyotes Fans!

Arizona bounced back from a tough loss to the L.A. Kings last Friday with a frighteningly good win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, winning 8-1 at Mullett Arena. Michael Carcone's first career hat trick helped fuel the Desert Dogs' momentum throughout the game, sending fans home happy while improving their home record to 2-1-0. The 27-year-old is in his first full NHL season following seven years in the American Hockey League (AHL), and now has four goals and two assists in seven games following his four-point performance on Monday.

The Coyotes are 4-4-0 overall this season -- marking their best start since going 5-2-1 to begin the 2019-20 campaign -- and hit the road for one game in Anaheim before returning to open a three-game homestand, beginning Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.

On to the show!

The Week in Review 

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | at Los Angeles | 6-3 Loss
STATS | THE WRAP

Arizona had won two straight heading into Crypto.com Arena last Tuesday, but ultimately fell 6-3 in a high-scoring affair. Jack McBain opened the scoring three minutes into the game, but the Kings responded with three unanswered goals in the opening frame and never trailed from that point on.

Nick Bjugstad and Clayton Keller also chipped in goals for the Coyotes, who were within a goal early in the third period before Kevin Fiala scored at 5:35 of the final frame. Adrian Kempe added an empty-netter to put it out of reach.

Friday, Oct. 27 | vs. Los Angeles | 5-4 Loss
STATS | THE WRAP

Again, Arizona jumped out to an early lead following Matias Maccelli’s goal 37 seconds in, and though the Kings responded a few minutes later, the Coyotes rolled off three more before the midway point of the first period.

It looked like the Coyotes were primed to win, but the Kings scored four unanswered goals over the next two periods to earn the come-from-behind victory. 

Monday, Oct. 30 | vs. Chicago | 8-1 Win
STATS | THE WRAP

Arizona bounced back in a huge way on Monday, putting up eight goals against the Blackhawks after falling down 1-0 just 28 seconds into the game. It was a complete game from up-and-down the lineup, featuring a hat trick (Carcone), two Gordie Howe Hat Tricks (McBain and Liam O’Brien), and 11 different players who recorded at least one point.

In a true full-circle moment, McBain and O’Brien became the first two players in franchise history to record a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the same game since Andrew McBain (Jack’s father) and Peter Taglianetti completed the feat with the then-Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 2, 1988.

Defensemen Josh Brown and Sean Durzi also found the back of the net on Monday, as the Coyotes scored eight unanswered goals en route to the win.

Down on the Farm

Tucson Roadrunners (3-3-0, 6th Place, Pacific Division)
-    1-2-0 Last Week
-    Oct. 24: vs. San Diego Gulls, 2-1 win
-    Oct. 27: vs. Bakersfield Condors, 4-1 loss
-    Oct. 28: vs. Bakersfield Condors, 5-1 loss

The Roadrunners kicked the week off with a 2-1 win over San Diego, but ran into a buzzsaw against the Condors, getting outscored 9-2 over a two-game span. Jan Jenik, Josh Doan, and Dylan Guenther each scored in the week, bringing their team-leading goal totals to two each, and Hunter Drew also found the back of the net for his first of the season.

Team Leaders
•    Points: Guenther (5)
•    Goals: Jenik, Guenther, Doan (2)
•    Assists: Smith, Guenther (3)
•    GAA: Villalta (2.36)
•    SV%: Villalta (.920)

The Sweet Spot

Oct. 31: Though this is usually reserved for a highlight, enjoy this collection of Coyotes Halloween costumes. Happy Halloween!

Bear’s Necessities

"It's not one game that defines who you are as a team, it's how you bounce back from those games. I think that will define who we are, more than the way we played tonight." – André Tourigny following the Coyotes’ 5-4 loss to Los Angeles on Friday. Arizona responded with an 8-1 win over the Blackhawks in its very next game.

What to Watch For

Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Anaheim Ducks at 7 pm MST
The Coyotes and Ducks meet for the second time this season following Arizona’s 2-1 win at Mullett Arena on Oct. 21. Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, and Arizona withstood a late push from the Ducks to come away with the win.

The two teams meet once more this season, on Dec. 29 at Honda Center.

The Ducks are on fire right now with consecutive wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Anaheim has not lost since Sun., Oct. 22.

Mason McTavish (5G, 6A) and Ryan Strome (2G, 9A) lead the team with 11 points each in nine games, while Frank Vatrano’s nine goals are tops. Lukáŝ Dostál and John Gibson have evenly split their time in net, as Dostál is 4-4-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .921 SV%, while Gibson is 1-3-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .902 SV%.

Dostal took the loss in the first meeting between the two teams, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM

Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 pm MST
The Coyotes and Canadiens have yet to meet, though Arizona was 0-1-1 against Montreal last season. The Habs have gotten off to a good start, posting a 5-2-2 record as winners of two of their last three games.

Cole Caufield leads the team with 10 points in nine games, while Sean Monahan has the most goals on the team over that span with five. Both he and Nick Suzuki are second on the team in total points, recording eight apiece.

Jake Allen and Sam Montembault have done the lion’s share of work early in the season – the former is 3-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .930 SV%, while the latter is 2-1-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .905 SV%. The Coyotes and Canadiens meet once more this season, on Feb. 27, 2024 in Montreal.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 1 pm MST
Saturday marks the first of four games between the division rivals, as they will also meet on Nov. 18 (In Winnipeg), Jan. 7 (in Arizona), and Feb. 25 (in Winnipeg). The Jets won all three meetings last season, 2-3 (OT), 2-1, and 2-1.

Winnipeg has had an up-and-down start to the season, beginning 1-3-0 before winning three straight over the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and Detroit Red Wings to improve to 4-3-0. The Jets have most recently dropped two consecutive games, though both have come in either overtime or a shootout, and they play at Vegas before heading to The Valley for Saturday’s matinee.

Mark Scheifele leads the team with eight points in nine games, but the Jets have used a very balanced scoring attack early this season. Seven total players have at least six points, including Cole Perfetti (1G, 5A), Nino Niederreiter (2G, 4A), Adam Lowry (2G, 4A), Josh Morrissey (1G, 6A), Mason Appleton (3G, 4A), and Kyle Connor (5G, 2A).

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has started in seven of the Jets’ nine games, posting a 2.96 GAA and .898 SV% over that span. Laurent Brossoit is 0-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .873 SV% in his two appearances this season.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)

