Yotes Notes: Carcone’s Trick & Coyotes’ Treats

Bear’s Necessities
"It's not one game that defines who you are as a team, it's how you bounce back from those games. I think that will define who we are, more than the way we played tonight." – André Tourigny following the Coyotes’ 5-4 loss to Los Angeles on Friday. Arizona responded with an 8-1 win over the Blackhawks in its very next game.
What to Watch For
Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Anaheim Ducks at 7 pm MST
The Coyotes and Ducks meet for the second time this season following Arizona’s 2-1 win at Mullett Arena on Oct. 21. Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, and Arizona withstood a late push from the Ducks to come away with the win.
The two teams meet once more this season, on Dec. 29 at Honda Center.
The Ducks are on fire right now with consecutive wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Anaheim has not lost since Sun., Oct. 22.
Mason McTavish (5G, 6A) and Ryan Strome (2G, 9A) lead the team with 11 points each in nine games, while Frank Vatrano’s nine goals are tops. Lukáŝ Dostál and John Gibson have evenly split their time in net, as Dostál is 4-4-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .921 SV%, while Gibson is 1-3-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .902 SV%.
Dostal took the loss in the first meeting between the two teams, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced.
TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM
Thursday, Nov. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7 pm MST
The Coyotes and Canadiens have yet to meet, though Arizona was 0-1-1 against Montreal last season. The Habs have gotten off to a good start, posting a 5-2-2 record as winners of two of their last three games.
Cole Caufield leads the team with 10 points in nine games, while Sean Monahan has the most goals on the team over that span with five. Both he and Nick Suzuki are second on the team in total points, recording eight apiece.
Jake Allen and Sam Montembault have done the lion’s share of work early in the season – the former is 3-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .930 SV%, while the latter is 2-1-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .905 SV%. The Coyotes and Canadiens meet once more this season, on Feb. 27, 2024 in Montreal.
TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM
Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 1 pm MST
Saturday marks the first of four games between the division rivals, as they will also meet on Nov. 18 (In Winnipeg), Jan. 7 (in Arizona), and Feb. 25 (in Winnipeg). The Jets won all three meetings last season, 2-3 (OT), 2-1, and 2-1.
Winnipeg has had an up-and-down start to the season, beginning 1-3-0 before winning three straight over the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and Detroit Red Wings to improve to 4-3-0. The Jets have most recently dropped two consecutive games, though both have come in either overtime or a shootout, and they play at Vegas before heading to The Valley for Saturday’s matinee.
Mark Scheifele leads the team with eight points in nine games, but the Jets have used a very balanced scoring attack early this season. Seven total players have at least six points, including Cole Perfetti (1G, 5A), Nino Niederreiter (2G, 4A), Adam Lowry (2G, 4A), Josh Morrissey (1G, 6A), Mason Appleton (3G, 4A), and Kyle Connor (5G, 2A).
Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has started in seven of the Jets’ nine games, posting a 2.96 GAA and .898 SV% over that span. Laurent Brossoit is 0-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and .873 SV% in his two appearances this season.
TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)