Yotes Notes: Preseason Wraps Up & Regular Season Approaching

News Feed

coyotes ducks preseason recap 10723

Seven Different Coyotes Score in 7-1 Preseason Win Over Ducks
coyotes ducks preseason preview 10723

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Preseason Against Ducks in Tucson
coyotes scripps partnership to reach 3 million people

Coyotes Excited to go ‘Back to the Future’ in Partnership with Scripps, ABC15
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40

Yotes Notes: Preseason Wraps Up & Regular Season Approaching

Coyotes open season at New Jersey on Friday

YotesNotes
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Welcome back, hockey!

The NHL season officially kicks off this week, as the league opens play with three games on Tuesday (Nashville at Tampa Bay, Chicago at Pittsburgh, and Seattle at Vegas). Coyotes fans need to wait a little bit longer to see the team kick off, as Arizona heads to New Jersey to face the Devils this Friday at 4pm MST.

Rosters were officially finalized on Monday at 1 pm MST, though the Coyotes made the majority of their moves on Sunday. Of note, forward Dylan Guenther was assigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, along with defenseman Maksymilian Szuber, while forward Zach Sanford and Ivan Prosvetov were placed on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the Roadrunners. Sanford was ultimately reassigned to the Roadrunners on Monday, while Prosvetov was claimed by the Colorado Avalanche.

More details on the Coyotes' opening night roster will soon follow.

For the first time this regular season – On to the show!

The Week in Review

The Coyotes have not played any regular season games yet, so rather than rehash the previous week of preseason play this section will look at the exhibition season’s top performers.

Newcomer Logan Cooley led the team in games played (5), goals (4), and points (6), and certainly made a name for himself throughout the club’s preseason slate. He scored an incredible spin-o-rama goal in the Coyotes’ first game against the Los Angeles Kings in Australia, and also converted on two penalty shots last week, highlighting how his speed and skillset can generate chances beyond simply finding the back of the net.

Winger Josh Doan also enjoyed a strong preseason, finishing second on the team with five points despite appearing in just three games. The highlight came in his very first game, where he recorded a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues, but his consistent play will make the former second-round pick (2021) an intriguing player to watch with the Tucson Roadrunners this season.

Defenseman Sean Durzi highlighted his offensive prowess, notching one goal and three assists in five preseason games. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Kings in June, and has 12 goals and 53 assists in 136 career NHL games.

Finally, goalie Connor Ingram led the way between the pipes, posting a 2.34 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in three preseason games. The 26-year-old netminder appeared in 27 games with the Coyotes last season, going 6-13-8 with a 3.37 GAA and .907 SV%.

Down on the Farm

Not much to report here just yet, as the Roadrunners kicked off their camp a week ago, though they officially open their season this Friday against the Texas Stars. Of note, the Roadrunners will feature a number of Arizona’s top prospects, including Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, Nathan Smith, Milos Kelemen, Aku Raty, and Maksymilian Szuber.

The Sweet Spot

Oct.7: Lawson Crouse puts an exclamation point on the Coyotes’ preseason slate, burying a pass from Jason Zucker to put the Coyotes up 7-1 against the Ducks.

Bear’s Necessities

"It's Game 7 every day for me. It doesn't feel any different. That's not a negative, at all. I'm excited every day. It's Game 7, I'm excited, the season is about to start. I approach every day with urgency, and if I'm not urgent, I'm my biggest critic." André Tourigny on approaching the start of his third season as Arizona's head coach.

What to Watch For

Friday, Oct. 13 at New Jersey Devils

The season opener is upon us! Friday’s matchup against the Devils marks the start of the 2023-24 season for the Coyotes, who open with four games on the road before returning home to Mullett Arena on Oct. 21 to face the Ducks. Forward Jesper Bratt led all Devils with five goals and four assists in four preseason games, followed by Jack Hughes (3G 5A in 4G), Dawon Mercer (2G, 3A in 4G) and Timo Meier (1G, 4A in 3 G).

The Devils finished second in the Metropolitan Division with 112 points last season, defeating the New York Rangers in the First Round before ultimately bowing out in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.

Goalies Vitek Vanacek and Akira Schmid are likely to lead the charge in net this season. The former was 33-11-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .911 SV% last season, while the latter was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 SV%.

The Coyotes were 0-1-1 against the Devils last season, falling 4-2 in New Jersey on Nov. 12 before dropping a 5-4 decision in overtime at Mullett Arena on March 5. Friday’s game is the second of back-to-back games for New Jersey, as it opens its season at Prudential Center on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

TV: Scripps Sports (Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson | Cable: Cox 95 Phoenix, Cox 85/Comcast 1179 Tucson) | Radio: ESPN 620 AM

Related Content

coyotes ducks preseason recap 10723

Seven Different Coyotes Score in 7-1 Preseason Win Over Ducks
coyotes scripps partnership to reach 3 million people

Coyotes Excited to go ‘Back to the Future’ in Partnership with Scripps, ABC15
matthew goldring providing services to ugandan children

Coyotes’ Team Dentist Partnering with Gem Foundation to Provide Services in Uganda
sera dogramaci melbourne catchup

Melbourne Memories: Catching up with Sera Dogramaci