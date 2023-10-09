Yotes Notes: Preseason Wraps Up & Regular Season Approaching

Welcome back, hockey!

The NHL season officially kicks off this week, as the league opens play with three games on Tuesday (Nashville at Tampa Bay, Chicago at Pittsburgh, and Seattle at Vegas). Coyotes fans need to wait a little bit longer to see the team kick off, as Arizona heads to New Jersey to face the Devils this Friday at 4pm MST.

Rosters were officially finalized on Monday at 1 pm MST, though the Coyotes made the majority of their moves on Sunday. Of note, forward Dylan Guenther was assigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, along with defenseman Maksymilian Szuber, while forward Zach Sanford and Ivan Prosvetov were placed on waivers with the purpose of being assigned to the Roadrunners. Sanford was ultimately reassigned to the Roadrunners on Monday, while Prosvetov was claimed by the Colorado Avalanche.

More details on the Coyotes' opening night roster will soon follow.

For the first time this regular season – On to the show!

The Week in Review

The Coyotes have not played any regular season games yet, so rather than rehash the previous week of preseason play this section will look at the exhibition season’s top performers.

Newcomer Logan Cooley led the team in games played (5), goals (4), and points (6), and certainly made a name for himself throughout the club’s preseason slate. He scored an incredible spin-o-rama goal in the Coyotes’ first game against the Los Angeles Kings in Australia, and also converted on two penalty shots last week, highlighting how his speed and skillset can generate chances beyond simply finding the back of the net.