Melbourne Memories: Catching up with Sera Dogramaci

Everything came full circle for Sera Dogramaci a few weeks ago.

The longtime goaltender spent the early parts of the summer at prospect development camp with the Coyotes, participating in the club’s annual coaching internship program alongside Alfie Michaud from the University of Maine.

A little over two months later the Coyotes were in her backyard, participating in the NHL’s 2023 Global Series in Melbourne, Australia.

She wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“For me to be involved in an NHL experience has been unbelievable,” Dogramaci said. “It’s unforgettable.”

The former goaltender is one of the biggest advocates for hockey as it continues to grow in Australia, and has served as Ice Hockey Australia’s Goaltender Development Manager, where she’s both coached and served as a mentor for goalies of all levels. She was the first-ever Australian coach to participate at an NHL development camp.