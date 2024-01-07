Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote

Vote at nhl.com/vote or by re-posting on X, formerly Twitter

Fan Vote - Slide 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes fans, the Pack needs your help.

Last week, the NHL announced forward Clayton Keller was selected to represent the Arizona Coyotes for his fourth overall appearance, marking his third consecutive nod. Now, fans have the ability to send another Desert Dog to All-Star weekend in Toronto.

12 more participants are set to be voted in by hockey fans around the world, boosting the current total of players to 44 in all, and that’s where Coyotes faithful can lend a hand. Goalie Connor Ingram, defenseman Sean Durzi, and forwards Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli are all up for the final vote.

The weekend features the NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2, and the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3. Voting is open, and fans can help give their favorite players a final push by voting at nhl.com/vote, on X (formerly Twitter), and the NHL App.

Voting closes on Jan. 11.

“I would like all of our guys to have that opportunity,” said Coyotes head coach André Tourigny. “I’m a big supporter of our players, I want them to be recognized at that level, and I hope to have as many guys there as possible, no doubt about it.”

Ingram was named the NHL’s first star of the week for week ending Dec. 3 after posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.63 goals-against average and .947 save percentage. In addition, he’s tied with Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry with four shutouts this season, and is 13-8-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .916 SV%.

Durzi is well on his way of topping his career-high points total of 38, set last season, with six goals and 15 assists in 31 games. Crouse leads the Coyotes with 16 goals, and is just eight shy of his career-best mark, which he set last season.

Finally, Maccelli is second on the team with 27 points just one season removed from being named to the NHL All-Rookie team last season while finishing fourth in final voting for the Calder Trophy.

All are worthy candidates, and Keller did not mince words when asked about their possible inclusion in the star-studded event.

“Vote for ‘em all, baby,” he said with a smile. “Let’s go.”

