Ingram, Crouse, Durzi, & Maccelli up for 2024 All-Star Fan Vote

Coyotes fans, the Pack needs your help.

Last week, the NHL announced forward Clayton Keller was selected to represent the Arizona Coyotes for his fourth overall appearance, marking his third consecutive nod. Now, fans have the ability to send another Desert Dog to All-Star weekend in Toronto.

12 more participants are set to be voted in by hockey fans around the world, boosting the current total of players to 44 in all, and that’s where Coyotes faithful can lend a hand. Goalie Connor Ingram, defenseman Sean Durzi, and forwards Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli are all up for the final vote.

The weekend features the NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 2, and the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3. Voting is open, and fans can help give their favorite players a final push by voting at nhl.com/vote, on X (formerly Twitter), and the NHL App.