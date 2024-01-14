Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild

Ingram records league-leading 5th shutout as Bjugstad notches 2nd career hat trick

GettyImages-1923333857
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Nick Bjugstad was back home on Saturday.

From the looks of it, the rest of the Coyotes felt right at home, as well.

The Minnesota-born Bjugstad recorded his second career hat trick and Connor Ingram made 38 saves to earn his league leading fifth shutout, as the Arizona Coyotes topped the Minnesota Wild 6-0 at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

"It had been a while since I scored, so that first one felt pretty good," Bjugstad said. "Sometimes it just goes in for you, and it was one of those nights."

Recap: Coyotes at Wild 1.13.24

Clayton Keller added two goals and an assist, Alex Kerfoot also scored, and 10 different players recorded at least one point for the Coyotes, who improved to 8-9-2 on the road this season, which surpasses their road win total from all of last year.

Arizona has won 21 times through 41 games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

"Everybody was playing well," head coach André Tourigny said. "Everybody played good for us, so I was happy about our performance."

Marc-André Fleury made 14 saves in relief of Filip Gustavsson, who took the loss after allowing five goals on 18 shots in 26:40 of play.

Kerfoot opened the scoring with a power-play goal 5:07 into the first period, one-timing a pass from the bottom of the right circle past Gustavsson.

Bjugstad then scored the next two goals, at 11:47 and 17:21, to give Arizona a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

"It was a really good start," head coach André Tourigny said. "The entire first period, I think we played the right way, we had urgency defensively, we were stingy defensively, we played a solid period."

Keller wasted little time in the second period, giving the Coyotes a 4-0 lead 1:51 into the frame. The 25-year-old finished with three points, and now has seven points over his last four games.

Bjugstad then completed the hat trick just under five minutes later, marking his first three-goal game since March 6, 2018 when he was with the Florida Panthers.

Nick Bjugstad with a Hat Trick vs. Minnesota Wild

Keller rounded out the scoring 58 seconds into the third period, beating Fleury on a breakaway to notch his second goal of the game, and his 17th of the season, which is tied with Lawson Crouse for the team lead.

Ingram shut the door from there, as he had all game, and improved to 15-8-0 on the season. He has won his last two starts.

"The other side, they showed pride, they're a proud program, and they pushed back," Tourigny said. "Ingy came up big and made key saves at key moments."

The Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames in the second game of their three-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the following networks:

