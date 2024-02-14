Preview: Coyotes Host Wild at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Arizona will look to recapture that momentum on Wednesday, having earned just one point in its last six games.

“It’s all about us,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We want to play our A-game and make sure we’re assertive out there. We’re playing good hockey, we have done a lot of good things the last few games, but we’re nervous and we’re squeezing the stick.

“We just want to go out there and be loose and assertive.”

Forward Matias Maccelli ranks second on the team with 34 points, and has a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 23-year-old has three assists in four career games against the Wild, and said the team is looking to get back to the things that made it successful for most of the season’s first half of play.

“The season is on the line, so we’re going to put everything out there and do the same thing we did last time,” Maccelli said. “We’ll stick to the gameplan, play good D, and we’ll get our chances.”

Ingram is 2-2-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .938 save percentage in his career against Minnesota.

Player to Watch: Keller has 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists in 24 games against Minnesota.

ABOUT THE WILD

Minnesota enters Wednesday’s game three points ahead of the Coyotes in the Central Division standings, and is 7-3-0 over its last 10 games. The Wild have won three straight games, including a 5-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 49 points, followed by Joel Eriksson Ek (42), Mats Zuccarello (40), Matt Boldy (38), and rookie Brock Faber (33).