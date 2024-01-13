Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday

Jan. 13, 2024 | 6:00 pm MST | Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.
The Arizona Coyotes are set to kick off their three-game road trip in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, marking the first of four games between the two Central Division opponents. The Coyotes most recently fell 6-2 to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
The Coyotes and Wild face each other again on Feb. 14 and March 7 in Arizona, and on March 12 in Minnesota.
Saturday’s game marks Arizona’s 41st game of the season, and if the Coyotes win, it will mark the first time since the 2019-20 season where they have recorded 21 wins at the midway point of their season.
Arizona is 1-4-0 since a 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 29.
“It’s about us,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We’re not happy about what happened since the new year calendar turned. Let’s not feel sorry for ourselves.”
Forward Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 35 points this season, and has recorded a goal in two straight games for the fourth time this season. Nick Schmaltz, meanwhile, has points in three of his last four games.