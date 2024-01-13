Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday

The game also marks defenseman Matt Dumba’s return to Minnesota where he spent the first 10 years of his career. The 29-year-old played 598 games with the Wild, where he recorded 79 goals and 157 assists.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me,” Dumba said. “A couple of friends and family have asked me how it’s going to feel, and I honestly don’t know. I guess I’ll see how I react when I’m in the moment, but it should be really cool.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start on Saturday, after making 11 saves in relief of Karel Vejmelka on Thursday. He is 14-8-0 with four shutouts, a 2.62 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season, and has never faced the Wild in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Dylan Guenther has played three games with the Coyotes this season, recording two goals and one assist over that span.

ABOUT THE WILD

Minnesota is playing in the second of back-to-back games, most recently falling to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Friday night. The Wild have lost seven of their last eight games in either regulation or overtime, with the lone win coming in Columbus on Jan. 6.

The team has been dealing with injuries to major pieces of its lineup lately, as forward Kirill Kaprizov, defenseman Jonas Brodin, and goalie Filip Gustavsson have all missed time lately, but are all also close to returning. All took part in morning skate on Friday prior to the Wild’s game against the Flyers.

Veteran netminder Marc-André Fleury is 7-9-3 with a 3.16 GAA and .892 SV% this season, and was in net on Friday night, so the nod will likely go to either Gustavsson or rookie Jesper Walldstedt, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Gustavsson was 10-9-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .903 SV% prior to sustaining a lower-body injury, while Wallstedt allowed seven goals on 34 shots in his first career game.

The team announced Saturday morning that Gustavsson has been activated from Injured Reserve, and reassigned Wallstedt to the AHL's Iowa Wild. Gustavsson is 0-1-1 with a 4.38 GAA and .757 SV% against Arizona in his career.

Despite having not played since Dec. 30, Kaprizov leads the team with 34 points, followed by Mats Zuccarello (30), Joel Eriksson Ek (28), Matt Boldy (27) and Marco Rossi (24). Eriksson Ek and Boldy both have 15 goals to lead the way.