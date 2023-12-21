Preview: Coyotes Face Sharks in San Jose on Thursday

Dec. 21, 2023 | 8:30 pm MST | SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV: ESPN+ / Hulu | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- Fresh off a 3-0-0 homestand, the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks for the second time in a week, this time at SAP Center on Thursday. Arizona won the last meeting 1-0 behind a goal from Matias Maccelli and a 21-save effort from Connor Ingram.
The Coyotes are playing in the first of two consecutive road games before returning home to face the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 27. They’ll play the Sharks once more this season, on April 7 at SAP Center.
"We have respect for them," head coach André Tourigny said. "We played well last game and we beat them 1-0 in our building."
Thursday's game marks the return of defenseman Sean Durzi, who has not played since Dec. 9 against the Boston Bruins due to a lower-body injury. Tourigny said Durzi would replace Juuso Välimäki in the lineup, as the Coyotes will skate 12 forwards and six defensemen.
Maccelli has two goals and two assists over his last five games, and the 23-year-old also has at least one point in each of his last three games against the Sharks. Clayton Keller has also scored a goal in two straight games, and has 18 points in 26 career games against the Sharks.
"They back-checked hard, and they played us very hard last game," Keller said. "It's going to be a good test for us to come out hard and play well, and hopefully take the win."