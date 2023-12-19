Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday

Arizona hits the road for two games beginning on Thursday

By Patrick Brown
Dec. 19, 2023 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

Fresh off a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to close their three-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season, and also features the return of defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was traded to the Senators last season after spending seven seasons in Arizona.

The Coyotes and Senators face each other once more this season, on March 1 in Ottawa.

Clayton Keller’s 26 points continue to lead the team, and his 16 assists are also tied with Matias Maccelli for the most on the Coyotes. Michael Carcone’s 14 goals are tops, and his shooting percentage of 32.6 percent continues to lead the league.

BUF@ARI: Keller scores goal against Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

“I thought last game we played well,” said Alex Kerfoot, who played on the top line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz on Saturday. “I thought our line did some good things, but those two guys are pretty good, and they’re going to be good no matter who they’re playing with, but I’m just trying to support them, and help them in any way I can.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the nod against Ottawa, and the 26-year-old is coming off a 1-0 shutout against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. He ranks seventh in the league in wins (12), sixth in save percentage (.923), sixth in goals-against (2.41), and is tied for first with three shutouts. He has never faced the Senators in his career.

Player to Watch: Maccelli has four points over his last five games, and scored the only goal in Friday’s win over the Sharks. He has one goal and one assist in three career games against Ottawa.

ABOUT THE SENATORS
Ottawa made headlines on Monday after firing D.J. Smith, naming Jacques Martin as interim coach and Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant to Martin. The team has dropped five of its last six games, and is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Ottawa still has one more game left on its road trip before returning home, as it will play on Thursday in Colorado.

Martin was hired earlier this month as a senior advisor to the coaching staff, and has previously coached the Senators, posting a 341-245-20 and 96 ties from 1996-2004. His 692 games coached are the most of any coach in franchise history, as will as his 69 playoff games coached.

“So far, the few teams that have made the same move, it’s been a spark for them,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “We’ll expect a lot of energy and a team that will be ready to compete.”

Tim Stützle leads the team with 29 points, while Claude Giroux (25), Drake Batherson (23), Brady Tkachuk (21), and Chychrun (21) round out the top five. Tkachuk’s 14 goals are tops on the team.

Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg have split time in net this season, with the former going 6-9-0 with a 3.50 GAA and .892 SV%, while the latter has posted a 5-6-0 record with a 3.23 GAA, .876 SV%, and one shutout. Starting lineups were not yet available, but Korpisalo has started four of the team’s last five games, and is 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .915 SV% against the Coyotes. Forsberg is 2-2-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .880 SV% vs. the Desert Dogs.

Ottawa ranks 10th in the league with 3.35 goals per game, but also allows the seventh-most at 3.42. On special teams, its penalty kill is 30th with a 72.41 percent success rate, while the Senators convert on 17.76 percent their power-play chances, which ranks 22nd.

“They’ve got lots of high-end skill at the top of their lineup, some D that can really move the puck and skate, and they’re going to make plays,” Kerfoot said. “If we give them time and space they can make you look silly out there, but at the same time, if we’re committed and playing our game, we can create opportunities going the other way.”

Player to Watch: Tkachuk has two points over his last two games, and four goals and two assists in seven career games against Arizona.

