Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday

Dec. 19, 2023 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App
Fresh off a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to close their three-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season, and also features the return of defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was traded to the Senators last season after spending seven seasons in Arizona.
The Coyotes and Senators face each other once more this season, on March 1 in Ottawa.
Clayton Keller’s 26 points continue to lead the team, and his 16 assists are also tied with Matias Maccelli for the most on the Coyotes. Michael Carcone’s 14 goals are tops, and his shooting percentage of 32.6 percent continues to lead the league.