Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Senators on Tuesday

“I thought last game we played well,” said Alex Kerfoot, who played on the top line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz on Saturday. “I thought our line did some good things, but those two guys are pretty good, and they’re going to be good no matter who they’re playing with, but I’m just trying to support them, and help them in any way I can.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the nod against Ottawa, and the 26-year-old is coming off a 1-0 shutout against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. He ranks seventh in the league in wins (12), sixth in save percentage (.923), sixth in goals-against (2.41), and is tied for first with three shutouts. He has never faced the Senators in his career.

Player to Watch: Maccelli has four points over his last five games, and scored the only goal in Friday’s win over the Sharks. He has one goal and one assist in three career games against Ottawa.

ABOUT THE SENATORS

Ottawa made headlines on Monday after firing D.J. Smith, naming Jacques Martin as interim coach and Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant to Martin. The team has dropped five of its last six games, and is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Ottawa still has one more game left on its road trip before returning home, as it will play on Thursday in Colorado.

Martin was hired earlier this month as a senior advisor to the coaching staff, and has previously coached the Senators, posting a 341-245-20 and 96 ties from 1996-2004. His 692 games coached are the most of any coach in franchise history, as will as his 69 playoff games coached.

“So far, the few teams that have made the same move, it’s been a spark for them,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “We’ll expect a lot of energy and a team that will be ready to compete.”