Preview: Coyotes Face Senators in Ottawa on Friday

March 1, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- The Arizona Coyotes are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, marking the final Canadian stop on their five-game road trip, and also the second-and-final time the two teams will play this season.

Arizona won the first meeting 4-3 on Dec. 19 at Mullett Arena, rallying from a 3-0 deficit behind consecutive goals from Jack McBain, J.J. Moser, Clayton Keller, and Michael Kesselring.

The Coyotes are 8-3-0 in their last 11 games against the Senators.

"They've been a really good team since after the All-Star break," head coach André Tourigny said. "I expect them to come out hard. They know we played last night, so the first five minutes will be important."

Forward Alex Kerfoot has recorded a goal in two consecutive games and has a point in four straight. The 29-year-old scored a shorthanded goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, and has five goals and 16 assists in 25 career games against the Senators.