Coyotes Excited to go ‘Back to the Future’ in Partnership with Scripps, ABC15

No monthly fees. No subscriptions. No channel shuffling.

Arizona Coyotes broadcasts are going back to the good ol’ days.

The Coyotes announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Scripps Sports on Thursday, guaranteeing that local fans will receive 81 of 82 regular season games over the air in the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. In doing so, Arizona becomes the second NHL team to make such an offering to their fans – along with the Vegas Golden Knights who have also partnered with Scripps.

The Coyotes also become the second team in the state to provide such a service after the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury announced a similar partnership in July.

Under the terms of the deal, 81 of 82 Coyotes games will be broadcast in Phoenix on channel 15.2 (KNXV.2) over the air with an antenna. Scripps stations will also broadcast all Coyotes games in Tucson (KGUN 9.2), as well as in the other areas of Arizona’s “sphere of influence,” which includes both New Mexico and Utah.

The games will be produced and distributed in High Definition (HD).

“What an amazing partnership. It’s innovative, it’s forward-thinking, and I really tip my hat to Alex Meruelo because it started with his goal and vision of saying, ‘How do we create a solution in this fast-changing media landscape that really has our fans in mind?’” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “ABC 15 and the Scripps organization, they just have such great trust and credibility here in this community. The commitment that they’re making to us is ensuring that not just our games, but really our brand, and everything that we stand for as an organization is out in the community.”