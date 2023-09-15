Coyotes Prospects Kick Off Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Vegas on Friday

Cooley and Guenther will play in the team’s game on Friday before joining the main team en route to Australia for the NHL Global Series.

“It’s good to get a game in before going to Australia,” Cooley said. “It’s been a long summer, so I’m looking forward to competing and getting to meet some of the other rookies again, and we want to string some wins together, as well.”

Guenther, meanwhile, is participating in his third rookie camp, and has on a prominent leadership role within the Coyotes’ talented crop of prospects and rookies. The 20-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022-23 season, in which he notched 15 points in 33 NHL games, scored the golden goal for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship, won the WHL Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds, and played for the Memorial Cup.

He's one of the most experienced players on the tournament’s roster, and said he is excited to help lead the team before leaving for Melbourne, Australia this weekend.

“It’s getting a head start on camp, and it’s nice to get in a couple of camp practices at that pace and then go play one game before we head to Australia,” Guenther said. “I think we’re going to be able to gel together well. It’s not just a rookie tournament, we’re all representing the Coyotes there, and we’re going there trying to win all three games. That’s the goal.”

Tucson Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin will lead the team this weekend, fulfilling the same role he played at the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose, Calif. He said the tournament is a great way to evaluate the team’s prospects, and is often used as a litmus test to see how players react in various situations.

Though individual statistics are never overlooked, success isn’t measured in the box score alone.

“We want to put them into positions where, hopefully they have some success, but we really want to see how they respond when it’s difficult,” Potvin said.

“When you’re a young guy like that, you need to be able to respond to stay in the league, and they want to make an impression. We want to see how they react to certain situations, how they manage the game, and how they manage themselves.”