Coyotes Fall to Predators in Overtime on Saturday

Four different Coyotes scored, Jason Zucker finished with three assists, and Connor Ingram made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Travis Dermott, Dylan Guenther, Juuso Välimäki, and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona, which earned a point in the loss. The Coyotes and Predators meet once more this season, on March 28 at Mullett Arena.
Ryan O’Reilly, Roman Josi, Tommy Novak, Filip Forsberg, and Ryan McDonagh scored for the Predators, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 28 saves to earn his 20th win of the season.
Nashville rallied from a 4-2 deficit early in the third period to ultimately come away with the win in the extra frame.
"We had an opportunity to play better," head coach André Tourigny said. "When they tied the game we had a little pushback and played a little better, but we should have played like that for 60."