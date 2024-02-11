Coyotes Fall to Predators in Overtime on Saturday

Arizona plays next in Philadelphia on Monday

By Patrick Brown
Arizona Coyotes

Four different Coyotes scored, Jason Zucker finished with three assists, and Connor Ingram made 33 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Travis Dermott, Dylan Guenther, Juuso Välimäki, and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona, which earned a point in the loss. The Coyotes and Predators meet once more this season, on March 28 at Mullett Arena.

Ryan O’Reilly, Roman Josi, Tommy Novak, Filip Forsberg, and Ryan McDonagh scored for the Predators, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 28 saves to earn his 20th win of the season.

Nashville rallied from a 4-2 deficit early in the third period to ultimately come away with the win in the extra frame.

"We had an opportunity to play better," head coach André Tourigny said. "When they tied the game we had a little pushback and played a little better, but we should have played like that for 60."

Recap: Coyotes at Predators 2.10.24

Both teams scored in each regulation period, as O’Reilly opened the scoring at 12:28 of the first, firing a shot from the slot that rang off the post before bouncing off of Ingram’s back and into the net. Arizona responded 42 seconds later, though, as Dermott fired a slapshot from just inside the blue line past Saros. 

The goal was Dermott’s second of the season, and both have come in his last seven games.

Josi restored the Preds’ lead with a 4-on-3 power play goal at 11:39 of the second period, beating Ingram with a wrister from above the right circle.

"I didn't like the way we played without the puck," Tourigny said. "I didn't like our pace defensively, and they took advantage of it."

Guenther responded with a power-play goal of his own at 18:31, taking a pass from Clayton Keller right in front of the net before wristing it top shelf past Saros. The 20-year-old has four goals and four assists in 13 games this season. 

That opened the door for a four-goal third period, which started with Välimäki's goal 1:45 into the frame. Schmaltz made it 4-2 just over two minutes later -- a power-play goal -- before Nashville staged its rally.

Novak brought the Predators to within one with another power-play goal at 6:00, wristing one from the slot past Ingram to make it 4-3 before Forsberg tied it up at 9:59 of the third period, tapping in a rebound from O’Reilly’s initial shot that bounced up and over Ingram.

McDonagh beat Ingram from the slot to win the game for the Predators in overtime.

"We kind of got paralyzed," Välimäki said. "We kind of stopped pressing and we stayed back on our heels, and then we didn't play the same way that got us the lead."

Arizona is back in action on Monday, closing out its road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (radio).

