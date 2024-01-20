Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Jan. 20, 2024 | 1:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
The Arizona Coyotes are home following a 1-1-1 road trip, set to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon at Mullett Arena.
The game marks the second of four meetings between the Central Division rivals, as the two will meet again on Feb. 10 in Nashville and March 28 at Mullett Arena. Arizona won the first meeting between the two, 7-5, at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 11.
Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each recorded three points against the Predators in that game, with the former recording one goal and two assists, while the latter notched three assists. Michael Carcone added two goals, while goalie Connor Ingram made 37 saves to earn the win against his former team.