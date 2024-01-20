Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Arizona won first meeting 7-5 on Nov. 11 in Nashville

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 20, 2024 | 1:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are home following a 1-1-1 road trip, set to host the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon at Mullett Arena.

The game marks the second of four meetings between the Central Division rivals, as the two will meet again on Feb. 10 in Nashville and March 28 at Mullett Arena. Arizona won the first meeting between the two, 7-5, at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 11.

Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley each recorded three points against the Predators in that game, with the former recording one goal and two assists, while the latter notched three assists. Michael Carcone added two goals, while goalie Connor Ingram made 37 saves to earn the win against his former team.

ARI@NSH: Carcone scores goal against Predators

Cooley has recorded a point in five of his last eight home games, and the 19-year-old has a goal and two assists over his last five games. 

Ingram has started three straight games for Arizona, and is 15-9-1 with five shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage. He’s 2-1-1 over his last four starts, and is 1-1-1 in his career against the Predators.

Karel Vejmelka, meanwhile, is 6-10-2 with one shutout, a 3.32 GAA and .895 SV% this season. He is 1-2-0 in four appearances against Nashville.

Lineups were not available prior to posting.

Player to Watch: Keller has seven points over his last five games, and is three goals shy of moving into ninth place in goals scored in Coyotes/Jets history. He has three goals an 11 assists in 15 career games against Nashville.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS
Nashville has won three of its last four games, including a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. They currently occupy the first Wild Card Spot in the Western Conference playoff race, six points ahead of Arizona, though the Coyotes have played two fewer games.

Forward Filip Forsberg leads the team with 48 points, while Ryan O’Reilly (40), Roman Josi (38), and Gustav Nyquist (35) round out the team’s top four.

Forsberg’s 22 goals also lead the team, and the 29-year-old recorded two goals and one assist against the Coyotes earlier this season.

Between the pipes, Juuse Saros has done the lion’s share of work, posting an 18-16-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and .903 SV%. He was in net when Nashville and Arizona met earlier this season, and is 4-3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .900 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

Backup Kevin Lankinen is 6-3-0 with a 3.12 GAA and .898 SV% this season.

Saros has started the past three games for the Predators.

Nashville averages the 18th-most goals per game (3.09), and ranks 15th by allowing the same amount. Their 20.78 percent power-play percentage ranks 18th, while the penalty kill is 24th with a 77.24 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Nyquist has three points over his last five games, has six goals and eight assists in 18 career games against the Coyotes.

