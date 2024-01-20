Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee

Cooley has recorded a point in five of his last eight home games, and the 19-year-old has a goal and two assists over his last five games.

Ingram has started three straight games for Arizona, and is 15-9-1 with five shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage. He’s 2-1-1 over his last four starts, and is 1-1-1 in his career against the Predators.

Karel Vejmelka, meanwhile, is 6-10-2 with one shutout, a 3.32 GAA and .895 SV% this season. He is 1-2-0 in four appearances against Nashville.

Lineups were not available prior to posting.

Player to Watch: Keller has seven points over his last five games, and is three goals shy of moving into ninth place in goals scored in Coyotes/Jets history. He has three goals an 11 assists in 15 career games against Nashville.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS

Nashville has won three of its last four games, including a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. They currently occupy the first Wild Card Spot in the Western Conference playoff race, six points ahead of Arizona, though the Coyotes have played two fewer games.

Forward Filip Forsberg leads the team with 48 points, while Ryan O’Reilly (40), Roman Josi (38), and Gustav Nyquist (35) round out the team’s top four.