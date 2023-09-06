Coyotes’ Plan on Track with Armstrong at the Helm

The Coyotes’ GM has been one of the most active leaders in all of the NHL since taking the reins three seasons ago. Under his watch, he’s built an All-Star scouting staff that’s drafted some of the top talent in the world, including Dylan Guenther (9th overall, 2021), Logan Cooley (3rd overall, 2022), Conor Geekie (11th overall, 2022), Maveric Lamoureux (29th overall, 2022), Dmitry Simashev (6th overall, 2023), and Daniil But (12th overall, 2023).

Building a strong team foundation through the NHL Draft has always been the plan, but Armstrong and his staff have also hit home runs in the trade, waiver, and free agency markets. Over the past three years, he has acquired goaltenders Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram; defensemen J.J. Moser, Juuso Valimaki, Matt Dumba, Troy Stecher, and Travis Dermott; and forwards Jack McBain, Josh Doan, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, and Nick Bjugstad.

Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said it was important to both himself, Alex Meruelo, and Alex Meruelo Jr. to ensure Armstrong’s future remained in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

“As a hockey decision maker, he’s had unparalleled success given where we started, and the vision that he wanted to come in and help execute on, we’ve been executing on it,” Gutierrez said. “It’s a really important milestone for the organization to have found a great leader in Bill Armstrong, to not only be a person who has clearly had great success in putting the foundation together, but also someone who I think exemplifies who we are as an organization because he puts the vision of leveraging the power of sports to make a difference top of mind.”

Armstrong was quick to deflect any individual credit for the steady progress made by the team, instead pointing to his accomplished scouting, development, and coaching staffs. His All-Star staff includes Director of Amateur Scouting Darryl Plandowski, Associate Director of Amateur Scouting, Ryan Jankowski, Director of Pro Scouting, Alan Hepple, Assistant General Manager, John Ferguson, Senior Advisor to the General Manager, Larry Pleau, and Director of Hockey Operations and Salary Cap Compliance, David Ludwig.

Individually, their resumes are stacked. Armstrong joined the Coyotes after a lengthy career with the St. Louis Blues, where he started as an amateur scout in 2004 before also serving as the Director of Amateur Scouting and eventually Assistant General Manager, helping the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19. Plandowski helped build the Tampa Bay Lightning team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020-21 and 2021-22, while Jankowski spent over 10 years in various NHL front offices while also acting as Hockey Canada’s Head Scout and Director of Player personnel for four years.