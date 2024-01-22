Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Penguins on Monday

Arizona wraps up its pre-All-Star slate with three road games

wheretowatchv3
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 22, 2024 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their pre-All-Star break home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Monday’s matchup marks the second-and-final time the two teams will meet, as the Penguins won 4-2 on Dec. 12 in Pittsburgh. Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli each scored power-play goals in the first matchup.

ARI@PIT: Crouse scores goal against Tristan Jarry

The Coyotes are four points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot, but remain in the race with two games in hand. The Penguins are in a similar position, sitting five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot, and they also have four games in hand.

Arizona’s 14 wins at Mullett Arena this season rank near the top of the league, and a win on Monday would tie the 2008-09 season for the second-most home wins through 45 games in team history, behind only the 2009-10 team, which won 16.

“We’ve been playing really good hockey the last three games, and we’ve been playing well at home, too,” forward Dylan Guenther said. “We just want to keep that rolling and take some of that momentum into the quick turnaround out east.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his fifth consecutive start tonight after making 30 saves against the Predators on Saturday. He’s 16-9-1 with five shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and .919 save percentage this season, and has faced Pittsburgh only once in his career – earlier this season – taking the loss despite stopping 39 of 42 shots.

Player to Watch: Guenther continues to make the most of his call-up, and recorded an assist against the Predators on Saturday. The 20-year-old will be facing the Penguins for just the second time in his career.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS
Pittsburgh most recently dropped a 3-2 game to the Vegas Golden Knights, and has dropped three of its last four games. The Penguins are led by the seemingly ageless Sidney Crosby’s 47 points, whose 26 goals also lead the team.

Jake Guentzel (47), Evgeni Malkin (37), Erik Karlsson (32), and Kris Letang (29) round out the top five in scoring.

“It’s a team that generates a lot of pucks in the blue paint, guys in the back door, and guys on the back side,” head coach André Tourigny said. “They’re really quick on the transition, and they’re a veteran team that manages the puck really well in just about every category.”

Between the pipes, Tristan Jarry has done the lion’s share of work, posting a 12-13-4 record with a 2.50 GAA, .915 SV%, and five shutouts, which are tied with Ingram for the most in the league. Backup Alex Nedeljkovic is 8-3-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .916 SV%.

Jarry has started four straight games for the Penguins.

The Penguins rank 19th in the league in goals per game at 3.00 while giving up the seventh-fewest (2.67), and though their power play has struggled with just a 13.57 percent conversion rate (30th), the penalty kill has been stellar, ranking seventh at 83.21 percent.

“It’s important to be above them and make it tough on them,” Tourigny said. “We need to get on the forecheck, they have elite defensemen that can make plays on the puck, so we need to make it hard on them.”

Player to Watch: Crosby has four goals and two assists over his last five games, and the veteran forward has 35 points on 12 goals and 23 assists in 23 career games against the Coyotes.

