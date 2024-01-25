Coyotes Fall to Panthers in Florida on Wednesday

"We were not connected, not urgent enough, not executing; our execution was not there, our passing was not there, our shooting was not there," head coach André Tourigny said. "It's an off night, it was one of those nights."

Tkachuk opened the scoring just 1:53 into the game, turning around and firing a wrister that beat a partially screened Vejmelka. Reinhart made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:44, marking the forward’s 35th tally of the season, before Bennett made it 3-0 just 17 seconds later.

Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 4:14 of the second period, and Anton Lundell made it 5-0 at 18:17 of the middle frame.

Gadjovich put the Panthers up 6-0 at 2:27 of the third period, but Guenther’s third goal of the season broke the shut out, to make it 6-1. Cooley rounded out the scoring with his fifth of the season at 16:58 of the third to make it 6-2.

"That was the message in the third, is to set this period up for the next game," Guenther said. "Just put that one behind us and get ready for the next one."

Arizona is back in action on Thursday, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of back-to-back games. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV), and streamed on both the Arizona Sports and Arizona Coyotes app.