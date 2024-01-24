Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Jan. 24, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
Fresh off a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Arizona Coyotes wrap up their pre-All-Star break schedule with a three-game road trip, beginning in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.
Wednesday marks the second-and-final game between the two teams; Florida won the first meeting 4-1 on Jan. 2 at Mullett Arena.
The Coyotes are in the heart of the Western Conference’s Wild Card race, just one point behind the Nashville Predators for the second spot with two games in hand. Forward Clayton Keller continues to lead the way for Arizona with 42 points on 19 goals and 23 assists, and the four-time All-Star has nine points in 11 career games against the Panthers.