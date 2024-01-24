Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Arizona plays in first of back-to-back games, will face Tampa on Thursday

wheretowatchv3
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Jan. 24, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Arizona Coyotes wrap up their pre-All-Star break schedule with a three-game road trip, beginning in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.

Wednesday marks the second-and-final game between the two teams; Florida won the first meeting 4-1 on Jan. 2 at Mullett Arena.

The Coyotes are in the heart of the Western Conference’s Wild Card race, just one point behind the Nashville Predators for the second spot with two games in hand. Forward Clayton Keller continues to lead the way for Arizona with 42 points on 19 goals and 23 assists, and the four-time All-Star has nine points in 11 career games against the Panthers.

NSH@ARI: Keller scores goal against Juuse Saros

Defenseman Sean Durzi, meanwhile, has six points over his last five games, and his plus-8 rating since Jan. 13 is tied for the third-highest in the NHL. The 25-year-old has seven goals and 20 assists with the Coyotes this season.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get his first start since Jan. 11, and is 6-10-2 with a 3.32 goals-against average and .895 save percentage and one shutout this season. He is 1-3-0 with a 3.33 GAA and .917 SV% against the Panthers in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Lawson Crouse is second on the team with 18 goals, and has two goals and two assists in 11 games against the Panthers.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Florida is 1-2-2 over its last five games, but continues to maintain a strong position in the Eastern Conference, second in the Atlantic Division with 60 points on the season. The Panthers most recently topped the Predators 4-1 following a three-goal third period, and are still 6-2-2 in their last 10 games following a nine-game winning streak from Dec. 23 – Jan. 11.

Forward Sam Reinhart leads the team with 58 points, and is one of four Panthers with at least 45 points on the season, followed by Carter Verhaeghe (46), Aleksander Barkov (46), and Matthew Tkachuk (45). Verhaeghe, Reinhart, and Tkachuk each scored against the Coyotes earlier this season.

“The pressure is more on the first play, after the first pass, or after the first contact,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “Their D are extremely aggressive, too to pinch and keep pucks in. If you try to make too many plays with the puck, they sit on you. You need to create races in the neutral zone.”

Sergie Bobrovsky is expected to get the start in net tonight, and he earned the win against Arizona on Jan. 2. He’s 21-10-2 with two shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .908 SV% this season, and 10-2-1 in his career against the Coyotes.

The Panthers are tied for 15th in the league with 3.17 goals-for per game, but present one of the league’s top defenses, allowing the fourth-fewest goals at 2.61. Their 22.2 percent power play percentage ranks 13th while ranking 10th on the penalty kill with an 82.24 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Tkachuk has a goal and two assists over his last two games, and an even 13 goals and 13 assists in just 20 career games against Arizona.

Related Content

2024 skatin for leighton raises money for girls hockey

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday
coyotes penguins recap 012224

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins
coyotes predators recap 012024

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee
valley sports leaders collaborate elevate sports business

Valley Sports Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Sports Business in Arizona

News Feed

2024 skatin for leighton raises money for girls hockey

Arizona Community Shows Out for Skatin’ For Leighton on Sunday
coyotes penguins recap 012224

Coyotes Close Out Homestand With 5-2 Win over Penguins
coyotes penguins preview 012224

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Penguins on Monday
coyotes predators recap 012024

Keller Scores Twice, Coyotes Top Predators in Saturday Matinee
coyotes predators preview 012024

Preview: Coyotes Host Predators in Saturday Matinee
valley sports leaders collaborate elevate sports business

Valley Sports Leaders Collaborate to Elevate Sports Business in Arizona
coyotes canucks recap 011824

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Canucks on Thursday
coyotes canucks preview 011824

Preview: Coyotes Close Road Trip in Vancouver on Thursday
coyotes flames preview 011624

Preview: Coyotes Face Flames in Calgary on Tuesday
coyotes announce 2024 25 season ticket sales

Coyotes Fans can 'Hop on the Wagon' for 2024-25 Season Tickets Beginning Jan. 16
coyotes wild recap 011324

Bjugstad, Ingram Propel Coyotes to 6-0 Win Over Wild
coyotes wild preview 011324

Preview: Coyotes Kick off Road Trip in Minnesota on Saturday
coyotes flames recap 011124

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Final Game of Homestand
coyotes flames preview 011124

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Flames on Thursday
bjugstad partners with foundation reading program 2024

Nick Bjugstad Partners with Arizona Coyotes Foundation to Motivate Valley Students
coyotes bruins recap 010924

Coyotes Top Bruins in Overtime behind Schmaltz’s Game-Winner
coyotes bruins preview 010924

Preview: Coyotes Host Bruins at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
coyotes justin kirkland defies adversity in NHL return 2024

Kirkland Defies Adversity to Make NHL Return, ‘Dream Come True All Over Again’