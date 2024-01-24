Coyotes kick off 3-game road trip against Panthers on Wednesday

Forward Sam Reinhart leads the team with 58 points, and is one of four Panthers with at least 45 points on the season, followed by Carter Verhaeghe (46), Aleksander Barkov (46), and Matthew Tkachuk (45). Verhaeghe, Reinhart, and Tkachuk each scored against the Coyotes earlier this season.

“The pressure is more on the first play, after the first pass, or after the first contact,” Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. “Their D are extremely aggressive, too to pinch and keep pucks in. If you try to make too many plays with the puck, they sit on you. You need to create races in the neutral zone.”

Sergie Bobrovsky is expected to get the start in net tonight, and he earned the win against Arizona on Jan. 2. He’s 21-10-2 with two shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .908 SV% this season, and 10-2-1 in his career against the Coyotes.

The Panthers are tied for 15th in the league with 3.17 goals-for per game, but present one of the league’s top defenses, allowing the fourth-fewest goals at 2.61. Their 22.2 percent power play percentage ranks 13th while ranking 10th on the penalty kill with an 82.24 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Tkachuk has a goal and two assists over his last two games, and an even 13 goals and 13 assists in just 20 career games against Arizona.