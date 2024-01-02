Preview: Coyotes Open 5-Game Homestand Against Panthers on Tuesday

Jan. 2, 2024 | 8:00 pm MST | Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
The Arizona Coyotes are kicking off 2024 with a five-game homestand, beginning with their first matchup of the season against the Florida Panthers.
The Coyotes and Panthers meet once more this season, on Jan. 24 in Sunrise.
“We know they’re a good team, they went to the Cup Final last year and still have most of those parts,” forward Michael Carcone said. “We know we’re in for one tonight, they work really hard, so we have to be at our best.”
Defenseman Sean Durzi has recorded five points over his last two home games, including a four-point performance in Arizona’s 5-4 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old his six goals and 14 assists in 29 games this season, putting him well on pace to top his career high mark of 38 points, set last season.