Preview: Coyotes Open 5-Game Homestand Against Panthers on Tuesday

Another blue-liner, J.J. Moser, will return to the lineup, marking his first appearance since Dec. 23 against Colorado. He will replace Travis Dermott, who coach André Tourigny said is “fit to play,” but a little banged up after blocking a number of shots over the past few games.

“Every night it’s a really tough decision to figure out who isn’t playing,” Tourigny said. “We have eight defensemen who are playing extremely well for long stretches.”

Forward Lawson Crouse is one two-game goal streak as well, and has three in his last four games.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start, and he has won each of his last four appearances. He is 1-2-0 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in his career against the Panthers.

Vejmelka’s nod comes after Connor Ingram posted a 2-0 shutout over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 30.

“Teams play how they believe in their goalies,” Carcone said. “We’re really fortunate this year to have both of those guys.”

Player to Watch: Durzi has two assists in four games against Florida, but keep an eye on forward Clayton Keller, who has four goals and five assists in 10 games against the Panthers.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Florida is in second place in the Atlantic Division, posting a 22-12-2 record through 36 games this season. The Panthers have won four straight games, most recently a 4-1 triumph over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Sam Reinhart leads the way with 44 points on 23 goals and 21 assists, but the Panthers have a litany of offensive weapons, including Aleksander Barkov (38 points), Carter Verhaeghe (32), Matthew Tkachuk (27), and Evan Rodrigues (24).