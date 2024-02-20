Bjugstad Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall to Oilers on Monday

Arizona wraps up its homestand against Toronto on Wednesday

By Patrick Brown
Arizona Coyotes

Nick Bjugstad scored twice, Clayton Keller added a goal and Matt Villalta made 20 saves in his first-ever NHL start, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 6-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena on Monday.

Evander Kane scored twice and Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Janmark, Zach Hyman, and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who won their second straight game. Stuart Skinner made 22 saves to earn his 25th win of the season.

Arizona and Edmonton meet twice more this season, on April 12 in Edmonton and April 17 at Mullett Arena.

“We’re the second-youngest team in the league, and we’re growing and we’re learning out of it,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Sometimes learning is through pain, and we’re going through that right now.”

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 2:12 of the opening period, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead with his 27th goal of the season.

Bjugstad tied it up just over two minutes later, wristing a shot from the right circle past Skinner. Janmark responded at 6:07 to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead, which they carried into the first intermission.

Keller tied it up 2:53 into the middle frame with his 22nd goal of the season, one-timing a pass from Nick Schmaltz past Skinner. The goal was Keller’s 50th point of the season, making him just the fifth player in Coyotes team history to record four-or-more 50-point seasons in his career.

Bjugstad gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 10:52 of the second with his second goal of the game, wristing another shot from the right circle past Skinner.

“That’s a good team, and obviously we know who they’ve got over there,” Bjugstad said. “They’re going to get their chances, but we want to make sure we’re not sitting back and letting them create. I thought we did that for a couple periods.”

The Oilers, however, scored three unanswered in the first seven minutes of the third to take command of the game. Kane tied it up at 4:28 on a delayed penalty with his first of the game before Hyman made it 4-3 26 seconds later. Kane scored his second of the game at 6:31 to give the Oilers a two-goal lead.

Foegele added an empty-netter with time winding down to round out the scoring.

“I was proud of the way they battled, but at the same time we have to learn to play in those critical situations,” Tourigny said. “It’s the same thing, you could be down 3-0 or 3-1 in a series. You need to win the next game, and it’s a lot of pressure, so our young team is learning.”

Arizona is back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in their final game before a 5-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and 98.7 FM Arizona Sports.

