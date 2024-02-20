Bjugstad Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall to Oilers on Monday

Arizona and Edmonton meet twice more this season, on April 12 in Edmonton and April 17 at Mullett Arena.

“We’re the second-youngest team in the league, and we’re growing and we’re learning out of it,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Sometimes learning is through pain, and we’re going through that right now.”

Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 2:12 of the opening period, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead with his 27th goal of the season.

Bjugstad tied it up just over two minutes later, wristing a shot from the right circle past Skinner. Janmark responded at 6:07 to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead, which they carried into the first intermission.

Keller tied it up 2:53 into the middle frame with his 22nd goal of the season, one-timing a pass from Nick Schmaltz past Skinner. The goal was Keller’s 50th point of the season, making him just the fifth player in Coyotes team history to record four-or-more 50-point seasons in his career.

Bjugstad gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 10:52 of the second with his second goal of the game, wristing another shot from the right circle past Skinner.

“That’s a good team, and obviously we know who they’ve got over there,” Bjugstad said. “They’re going to get their chances, but we want to make sure we’re not sitting back and letting them create. I thought we did that for a couple periods.”